CFP rankings: Big Ten teams in first College Football Playoff top 25 poll of 2023 season

Though the four teams that qualify for the 2023 College Football Playoff won't be finalized for another month, the top squad in the field right now comes from the Big Ten.

With wins on its resume at Notre Dame and against Penn State — which are No. 12 and No. 9, respectively, in the US LBM Coaches Poll — Ohio State debuted Tuesday as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 college football season.

Tuesday night marked the first of six televised unveilings from the College Football Playoff committee that will help tell the story of the story of the season — namely, who rises and falls over the course of the next month — and end with the crowning of a champion in early January.

When speaking with the ESPN broadcast crew after the rankings were shown, committee chair Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at N.C. State, cited the Buckeyes' strength of schedule as a factor that separated them from the other four undefeated Power Five teams in the sport.

Ohio State is No. 3 in the most recent Coaches Poll.

The Big Ten was well-represented among the top teams in the rankings

Though it is currently the subject of controversy over an alleged in-person scouting operation, two-time reigning conference champion Michigan was No. 3 in the rankings, with an 8-0 record and a No. 2 spot in the Coaches Poll. The Wolverines, who have appeared in the playoff each of the past two seasons, have won each of their first eight games by at least 24 points.

Penn State was the third and final Big Ten team to appear in the inaugural top 25 of the season, coming in at No. 11. The Nittany Lions have a loss to the Buckeyes on their resume but, at 7-1, they are still well-positioned to qualify for a New Year's Six bowl game or even make their first-ever playoff appearance.

The Big Ten is tied with the SEC for the most teams in the top 11, with three apiece. Future Big Ten members Washington (No. 5), Oregon (No. 6), UCLA (No. 19) and USC (No. 20) were also ranked.

Here are the first College Football Playoff rankings heading into Week 10 of the season, and where the Big Ten teams rank:

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10

Top four teams of first CFP poll

Big Ten teams in bold.

Rank Team Record 1. Ohio State 8-0 2. Georgia 8-0 3. Michigan 8-0 4. Florida State 8-0

First two teams out of first CFP poll

Big Ten teams in bold.

Rank Team Record 5. Washington 8-0 6. Oregon 7-1

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for first CFP poll

Big Ten teams in bold.

Rank Team Record 1. Ohio State 8-0 2. Georgia 8-0 3. Michigan 8-0 4. Florida State 8-0 5. Washington 8-0 6. Oregon 7-1 7. Texas 7-1 8. Alabama 7-1 9. Oklahoma 7-1 10. Ole Miss 7-1 11. Penn State 7-1 12. Missouri 7-1 13. Louisville 7-1 14. LSU 6-2 15. Notre Dame 7-2 16. Oregon State 6-2 17. Tennessee 6-2 18. Utah 6-2 19. UCLA 6-2 20. USC 7-2 21. Kansas 6-2 22. Oklahoma State 6-2 23. Kansas State 6-2 24. Tulane 7-1 25. Air Force 8-0

