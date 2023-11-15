CFP rankings: Big Ten teams in third College Football Playoff top 25 poll of 2023 season

For the first time of the 2023 college football season, a team that isn't from the Big Ten sits atop the College Football Playoff rankings.

That team in Weeks 10 and 11 was No. 1 Ohio State, a team whose victories over Notre Dame and Penn State the CFP selection committee cited as a reason for the Buckeyes' top ranking. The Buckeyes stayed undefeated in Week 11, thumping Big Ten foe Michigan State in a 38-3 rout.

Quarterback Kyle McCord had a dominant game, throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns, while receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continued an impressive Heisman Trophy campaign by racking up two passing touchdowns and a rushing score to go along with 149 receiving yards. But is wasn't enough to keep the Buckeyes in the top spot, as they fell to No. 2.

One of the biggest challengers to Ohio State's No. 1 ranking was Michigan, which, despite the loss of coach Jim Harbaugh to suspension in Week 11, beat then-No. 10 Penn State 24-15 in Beaver Stadium with a powerful second-half run game. But they remained pat at No. 3, and it was two-time defending national champion Georgia that moved into the top spot in the third set of CFP rankings.

Elsewhere, Penn State fell to No. 12 in the CFP dropping two spots after a defensive struggle defeat by the Wolverines. And Iowa, fresh off a 22-0 win over Rutgers, jumped six spots to No. 16. The Nittany Lions have a chance still at a New Year's Six bowl, whereas the Hawkeyes potentially are looking at a Citrus Bowl berth.

With that, here's a look at the third set of updated CFP rankings heading into Week 12 of the season:

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Missouri (8-2)

10. Louisville (9-1)

11. Oregon State (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Ole Miss (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Iowa (8-2)

17. Arizona (7-3)

18. Tennessee (7-3)

19. Notre Dame (7-3)

20. North Carolina (8-2)

21. Kansas State (7-3)

22. Utah (7-3)

23. Oklahoma State (7-3)

24. Tulane (9-1)

25. Kansas (7-3)

