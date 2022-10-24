CFP Projections in Week 9: Oregon Ducks soaring up

Another week of games is in the books which means we are one week closer to the College Football Playoffs.

For the Pac-12, the Oregon Ducks might be the conference’s best chance to land a team in the final four. Even then they will likely need some help with teams ahead of them in the perceived rankings.

With Week 9 set to feature plenty of games with College Football Playoff ramifications, we have the newest CFP rankings and bowl projections. These projections are based on how I feel the committee will view the playoff and not my own personal rankings.

Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 7-0

Last Week: Idle

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 1

It was an idle week for the Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare for the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” against the Florida Gators on Saturday. Georgia and Tennessee will meet a week later for the unofficial SEC East championship game.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 7-0

Last Week: Defeated Iowa 54-10 in Colombus

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 2

The Ohio State Buckeyes just keep chugging along after a relatively slow start against the Hawkeyes. The dam eventually broke and OSU ran away with the game. This week they face off with another top-25 team, Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday.

Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 7-0

Last Week: Defeated Tennessee-Martin 65-24 in Knoxville

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 3

There was no Alabama victory hangover for the Tennessee Vols against in-state foe Tennessee-Martin as they steamrolled the competition 65-24. Josh Heupel’s squad will host Kentucky on Saturday and hope to stay perfect ahead of their showdown with Georgia on Nov. 5.

Clemson Tigers

Record: 8-0

Last Week: Defeated Syracuse 27-21 in Death Valley

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 4

The Clemson Tigers had a close call with the Orange after falling behind 21-10 at halftime to Syracuse. It took a strong second half from the defense and inserting freshman QB Cade Klubnik into the lineup to get the win. The Tigers are idle this week before a showdown against the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 5.

Michigan Wolverines

Record: 7-0

Last Week: Idle

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 5

Much like the rest of the top four teams, the Michigan Wolverines held onto their spot while they were idle. They have a huge rivalry matchup for the Paul Bunyan Trophy against Michigan State in Week 9. A team that has beaten them in back-to-back seasons. Can Jim Harbaugh avoid the hat trick?

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 7-1

Last Week: Defeated Mississippi State 30-6 in Tuscaloosa.

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 6

The Alabama Crimson Tide maintained their spot at No. 6 with the 30-6 victory over Mississippi State. There were no lingering effects from the first loss to Tennessee in 16 years. Alabama is off this week before a major SEC West showdown with LSU on Nov. 5 in Death Valley.

TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 7-0

Last Week: Defeated Kansas State 38-28 in Fort Worth

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 8

The Horned Frogs climbed one spot in the projections this week after their win over Kansas State to remain perfect on the year. Max Duggan is having a career year and TCU is poised for a Big 12 title run because of it. To keep it rolling, the Frogs must win at West Virginia this week. Morgantown is a location that TCU hasn’t won at since the 2014 season. WVU leads the all-time series 7-4 with four-straight wins over TCU.

Oregon Ducks

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Defeated UCLA 45-30 in Eugene

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 10

UCLA looked to make some noise in the Pac-12 and in the CFP rankings before they ran into the Oregon buzzsaw. Bo Nix and the Ducks took care of business and now they are sitting pretty in the conference. Their lone loss to No. 1 Georgia is the only blemish on their resume. This week Dan Lanning’s squad heads to Berkeley to take on the Cal Bears.

USC Trojans

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Idle

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last time out USC fell to Utah but enjoyed a bye week ahead of this week’s matchup with Arizona. The loss by UCLA potentially opens it back up for the Trojans in the Pac-12 and CFP race. They will need some help down the stretch to get into the Pac-12 title game against Oregon most likely. The Utes have a pivotal matchup with the Ducks on Nov. 19 that could help Lincoln Riley and company.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Defeated Texas 41-34 in Stillwater

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

After falling to TCU in double overtime the week prior, Spencer Sanders led a comeback against Texas at home. The Cowboys won 41-34 and now faceoff with another top-25 team, Kansas State.

Playoff Matchups:

Peach Bowl (1) Georgia (4) Clemson Fiest Bowl (2) Ohio State (3) Tennessee

New Years Six Matchups:

Orange Bowl Wake Forest Penn State Sugar Alabama TCU Cotton Bowl USC Cincinnati Rose Bowl Michigan Oregon

