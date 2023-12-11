CFP Semifinals: What makes Michigan vs. Alabama so intriguing
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken previews Alabama vs. Michigan and why it represents what should be a thrilling college football playoff.
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken previews Alabama vs. Michigan and why it represents what should be a thrilling college football playoff.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels winning this season’s Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record yet in the 17-game era.
Joe Flacco's comeback almost didn't happen.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
The Chiefs are complaining about an obvious penalty being called a penalty.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
The Bills took an early lead but the Chiefs tied it in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Aubrey just doesn't miss for the Cowboys.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
The Ravens and Rams combined for 68 points Sunday, delivering plenty of fantasy goodness. Scott Pianowski breaks down the teams' performances and what lies ahead for both.
NDSU has won two FCS national titles since Entz was hired in 2019.
Need a boost for the start of the fantasy football playoffs? Consider this duo of players off the waiver wire.