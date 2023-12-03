CFP picture cloudy on eve of committee selections

The four teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff will be announced on Sunday.

The picture isn’t clear, call it murky, after Saturday’s conference championship games.

Michigan and Washington have firm grips on two of the slots.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 champions only have to wonder where they will be slotted, likely1 and 2, not definitely in that order, respectively.

It then gets tricky. Florida State is 13-0 and won the ACC Championship by defeating Louisville. The Seminoles were down to a third-string QB against the Cardinals and have been questioned for their performance in victories over Florida and Lousiville in their last two games, both wins.

Texas has one loss — to Oklahoma — and defeated Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Longhorns believe their head-to-head win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa early in the season, a 10-point triumph, should be enough to put them in the CFP.

Alabama suffered only that loss to Texas and rolled through the rest of its regular season before snapping Georgia’s 29-game winning streak in the SEC Championship Game.

The Bulldogs had that long streak end, but have won 45 of their last 46 games. Will they be out of the CFP because of the three-point loss to the Crimson Tide?

The debate will rage overnight and it will likely only grow on Sunday when the CFP committee announces who is in and who is out.

Who will be the top 4 teams in the final CFP poll? 🤔🏆 pic.twitter.com/vC13Rye7CN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire