CFP Overreaction: Georgia Bulldogs finally on top after 41 years

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

The Georgia Bulldogs finally beat the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide to claim the College Football Playoff National Championship. The 41-year wait is over for the Dawgs. Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde break it all down on a late-night edition of the College Football Enquirer podcast.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts