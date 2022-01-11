CFP Overreaction: Georgia Bulldogs finally on top after 41 years

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel

The Georgia Bulldogs finally beat the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide to claim the College Football Playoff National Championship. The 41-year wait is over for the Dawgs. Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde break it all down on a late-night edition of the College Football Enquirer podcast. 

