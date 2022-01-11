CFP Overreaction: Georgia Bulldogs finally on top after 41 years
The Georgia Bulldogs finally beat the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide to claim the College Football Playoff National Championship. The 41-year wait is over for the Dawgs. Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde break it all down on a late-night edition of the College Football Enquirer podcast.
