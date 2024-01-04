When is the CFP National Championship? Schedule, date and time for Washington vs. Michigan

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) lifts the Rose Bowl trophy to celebrate a 27-20 win over Alabama at the 2024 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

After all is said and done, the two best teams will square off for the CFP National Championship. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies in a showdown of two teams that have never reached the CFP Finals. With date and time set, one of these teams will win their first national title in the 21st century.

Both teams had tough roads to reach this game. Michigan was taken to overtime by Alabama, but ultimately came through with a 27-20 victory on the back of game-winning 17-yard touchdown run by star running back Blake Corum.

Washington had a decent lead at multiple points against the Texas Longhorns, but only won by six, 37-31. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went bananas in that Sugar Bowl for 430 yards and two touchdowns. The Huskies have won five straight games by one possession. While many people point to that fact as a means to discredit the Huskies' success, they now have three top-ten wins on the season, just as many as Michigan.

Here's how to watch.

When is the National Championship?

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, Fubo TV

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the National Championship? Date, time for Washington-Michigan