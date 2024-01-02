When is CFP National Championship Game? Washington vs. Michigan schedule, TV, how to watch

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set after No. 1 Michigan defeated No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington defeated No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

Here's what you need to know about the CFP National Championship, including information about the teams, time, TV and streaming information, announcers for the game and the location for the contest between the Huskies, the Pac-12 Champions, and the Wolverines, the Big Ten Champions.

This is the last season the College Football Playoff is scheduled to be a 4-team format. It is set to move to a 12-team tournament next season.

Washington vs. Michigan picks: Who wins CFP National Championship Game?

Who is playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game?

The game pits the 14-0 Washington Huskies against the 14-0 Michigan Wolverines.

Washington won the Pac-12 Championship and beat Texas in the second College Football Playoff semifinal, 37-31, on New Year's Day.

Michigan won the Big 10 Championship and beat Alabama in the first College Football Playoff semifinal in overtime, 27-20, also on Jan. 1.

When is the national championship game?

The game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. MST (7:30 p.m. EST).

The Michigan Wolverines face the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8.

Where is the college football title game?

The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, the home of the NFL's Houston Texans.

What channel is the CFP National Championship Game on?

The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

More: Washington respect tour has one more stop after beating Texas in Sugar Bowl

How can I stream the Washington vs. Michigan game?

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship can be seen on sites that stream ESPN, including FUBO TV (free trial).

Who are the announcers for the college football championship game?

Chris Fowler will have the play-by-play call for the Washington vs. Michigan game, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst.

Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will serves as sideline reporters.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies' game against Michigan can be seen on ESPN.

How can I listen to the College Football Playoff National Championship?

ESPN Radio will carry the game, with Sean McDonough on play-by-play and Greg McElroy on analyst duties. Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden will have sideline reports.

More: Michigan, Washington bring contrast of styles to College Football Playoff title game

Who will win the CFP national championship?

Michigan is favored to win the game in 2024 CFP National Championship odds and is a popular pick to beat Washington in the game, but not everyone is picking the Wolverines to defeat the Huskies in their national title game picks and predictions.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Washington vs. Michigan football live with FUBO (free trial)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: CFP National Championship Game schedule, TV channels, how to watch