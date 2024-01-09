CFP National Championship Game: Michigan's Blake Corum named offensive MVP; Will Johnson wins defensive honors

Blake Corum led a Michigan ground game that tallied 303 yards en route to offensive MVP honors. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan running back Blake Corum earned offensive MVP honors in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game as the Wolverines secured a 34-13 victory over Washington for the program's first title since 1997.

Defensive back Will Johnson earned defensive MVP.

Corum anchored a Michigan rushing attack that dominated the game and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ice the Wolverines victory.

The All-America senior finished with 134 yards on 21 carries (6.4 yards per carry) and his two scores. He helped the Wolverines to an early two-touchdown lead with a 59-yard run late in the second quarter.

Corum broke through a hole in the middle of the line on the first play of Michigan's third possession, then turned upfield along the left sideline to the Washington 20. The run set up a field goal that extended Michigan's lead to 17-3.

BLAKE CORUM! A 59 yard rush! pic.twitter.com/nRO4ZzqVIP — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 9, 2024

His backfield mate Donovan Edwards notched the early Michigan touchdowns with a pair of explosive 40-plus-yard runs in the first quarter. Corum got on the board with a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter that extended Michigan's lead to 27-13.

He added another score late in the fourth that secured the 34-13 final margin.

Corum and Edwards combined for 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Michigan ground game rumbled for 303 yards, outgaining a Washington offense that posted 301 total yards.

Johnson makes game-changing interception

Johnson tallied four tackles and made one of the biggest plays of the game on the first snap of the second half.

Washington had cut a 17-3 deficit to 17-10 at halftime and had a chance to tie the game with possession of the ball to open the third quarter. Johnson put a quick end to that hope with an interception of Michael Penix Jr. on the first play of the drive.

The Michigan pass rush forced a floater from Penix that Johnson corralled along the left sideline at the Washington 32-yard line.

WILL JOHNSON PICKS OFF PENIX JR. TO START THE SECOND HALF 😱#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RiG1j5jXeL — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

The pick set up a Michigan field goal to extend the Wolverines lead to 20-10.

Michigan's defense flustered Penix all night while limiting the Heisman Trophy finalist to 255 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on a 27-of-51 passing effort.

It was a dominant performance for Michigan on both sides of the ball, and Corum and Johnson were both worthy of their individual accolades.