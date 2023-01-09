CFP national championship betting: TCU’s offense will be the star of the show

The NFL playoffs kick off this week but not before one last order of business in college football: the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs. Betting the side or total is cool, but what’s even better is honing in on player props to give you something even more specific to root for. Here’s what I like for the big game:

Max Duggan over 30.5 rushing yards

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is a playmaker. Duggan has the ability to extend plays and escape the pass rush. He is comfortable leaving the pocket to gain positive yardage, rushing for 110 yards against Kansas State and 57 against Michigan. With RB Kendre Miller banged up, Duggan will have to help carry the rushing load.

Georgia is No. 1 in the country against the run. However, the Bulldogs were exposed a bit in the CFP semifinal when pocket passer C.J. Stroud opted to take off on the ground. Stroud only rushed for 34 yards, but they came at a crucial time late in the game. This is Duggan’s comfort zone. Perhaps he won’t run to escape the Georgia pass rush (58th in quarterback pressure), but he can do it to create plays downfield, which brings me to my next favorite player prop.

Quentin Johnston over 81.5 receiving yards (-115)

The TCU wideout is averaging 31 yards per reception in his last two games, showcasing his talents as a true deep threat receiver. The 6-foot-4 Johnston is a super athletic player with elite speed. He is a mismatch for cornerbacks and has back-to-back games of 139 and 163 receiving yards.

Georgia’s defense has been susceptible to the pass all season, giving up some major yardage to opposing receivers. It has allowed 106 or more receiving yards to four players in its last two games against LSU and Ohio State. The Bulldogs even allowed Kent State’s top receiver, Devontez Walker, to go for over 100 yards as the Golden Flashes put up 22 points.

I would take over 81.5 receiving yards for Johnston and, as a bonus, take Johnston over 105.5 receiving yards at +135.

The college football season is near the end, so let's have some fun and go, Horned Frogs!