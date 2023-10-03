CFP hopes are alive in Tuscaloosa, unless Texas A&M ends them

Alabama football’s single loss in the 2023 season came at the hands of Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, which dropped the Crimson Tide in the rankings. Since then, there have been steady improvements, but many don’t see Alabama as a contender for the College Football Playoff.

With the loss being to a non-conference opponent, Alabama is still in the lead to represent the SEC West in the conference championship game. Competing in that matchup would be huge in the Tide’s push to make the four-team playoff.

Another SEC West team with only one non-conference loss stands in their way: Texas A&M.

A Week 6 matchup takes place between the Tide and the Aggies in Kyle Field, one of the most daunting environments in college football.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich states that Alabama’s improvements are noticeable and the team is moving in the right direction.

“Milroe throws a nice deep ball, but nobody is going to mistake him for the nation’s most prolific passer — especially when he only threw it 12 times on Saturday. If this is Bama’s identity, though, then embrace it and continue to make it better. No two-loss team has been to the CFP, which makes this Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M critical. They each have a nonconference loss and are squarely in the mix to win the SEC West. The winner will have a huge edge.”

This Saturday poses a massive challenge for the offense, which serves as a great opportunity to prove to the nation, including poll voters and playoff committee members, that they are one of the best four teams in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire