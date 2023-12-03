CFP Field Set: Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama

The four teams were announced on Sunday. Michigan is slotted first. Washington is ranked second. And in the third slot sits Texas, which won the Big 12 and defeated Alabama early in the season.

And in the fourth and final spot: Alabama.

Florida State finished 13-0, won the ACC, and finished fifth. The Seminoles are the first undefeated champion from a Power 5 conference not to make the CFP field.

Georgia, which had won 29 in a row before losing to Alabama, finished sixth.

This means Michigan will play Alabama in a CFP semifinal with Washington and Texas in the other semi.

