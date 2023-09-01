Will CFP drop automatic qualifiers in favor of 12 At-Large bids? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the College Football Playoff committee’s debate about potentially dropping automatic qualifiers in favor of 12 at-large bids, and debate if the SEC and Big Ten will support the best thing for themselves or for the greater good of the sports.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: The only way this sport remains nationally competitive is if you have a path to the playoff for these other leagues, including the Big 12, the ACC, everybody else. The Big Ten and SEC, if they can control it all, that's how they lift their lower levels of the sport recruiting-wise. There's too many good players out there for only two leagues.

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: There's too many good players. And there's too many good players that are going to want to say, I'd rather go to Texas Tech than Indiana. I'd rather go to-- any team-- Oklahoma State rather than Mississippi State. I want to play for this team. And they'll have enough players where some of these teams are good enough to win.

And they have to have a path. As long as they have a path and get in a playoff, you can build your program up. You can get good players. The transfer portal will spread the talent out. Guys will get frustrated at these major conferences and move. And it's the last gasp. They have to get these automatic bids cemented long term. It's five, it's six.

They better not screw this up. And if you want to preserve the importance of the regular season, going to 12 at-large bids is the exact opposite of that. We've listened to decades of we must preserve the regular season. If all of a sudden, the fifth-place team in the Big Ten is getting in--

PAT FORDE: Yeah, then--

DAN WETZEL: --over the champion of the Big 12, there is no regular season left. You can lose four games and make the playoff. This is it. This is the last stand of greediness. They have to get this cemented. And I hope-- we have heard, certainly from Sankey, that it's about creating a better overall product for college football. And hopefully, dear leader is true to his word and understands that. Because we just absolutely have to have those automatic bids. Or this is going to get really, really tough.

PAT FORDE: Sankey walks a fine line in these things. You can listen to him and say, that dude absolutely does care about what is best for college sports. And I think he does. But there's also the fact that business is business, and he's going to take care of SEC business.

And they started the latest round of realignment chaos when they took Texas and Oklahoma. Yeah, somebody was going to take them. I don't blame him for taking them. But you can't necessarily do that and then step back and say, these other people that are raiding these conferences, that's not good. When we raid them, it's OK. But when they do it, it's not.

So there's a little bit of a fine line to walk there. And I think it is demonstrably-- obviously, it's turned out demonstrably worse for the Pac-12 than the raiding turned out for the Big 12. But what it did was set in motion everything that's happened here.

ROSS DELLENGER: The Alliance is going to go down in college sports history as one of the most colossal failures and impediments to college football. I think we'd probably, this year, have a 12-team playoff. They probably delayed it by at least a year. So imagine this year that we would have a 12-team playoff.