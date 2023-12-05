CFP didn't choose 'four best' teams. Where's Georgia? Committee flubbed that, too

These aren’t the ‘four best teams.' Not by our count.

The College Football Playoff selection committee explained its decision to swap out Florida State, the undefeated ACC champion, from the playoff field in favor of Alabama, the SEC’s one-loss champion, as a mission to insert the “four best teams” into the field.

The committee also conjured up some other reasoning – such as opinions from a few retired coaches about which teams they would or wouldn’t want to face – as justification for making the unprecedented move of rejecting an undefeated Power Five champion from the playoff.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams opine that the committee erred in its field of No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama.

A field of the four most-deserving teams would have included the three undefeated Power Five champions – Michigan, Washington and FSU – plus Texas, which went 12-1 and beat Alabama.

TOPPMEYER: Why did CFP committee choose Alabama over Florida State? Because Greg Sankey is undefeated

ADAMS: If a 13-0 Tennessee missed CFP, Vols fans would have made Schiano Sunday look like a picnic

But, even using the “four best teams” meter, Adams and Toppmeyer think the committee still screwed up. Any field of the “four best” that doesn’t include Georgia is the wrong quartet. One week ago, Georgia owned the No. 1 ranking and a 29-game winning streak. Then, it lost by three points on a neutral field in a rivalry game.

Here’s how Adams and Toppmeyer would seed their "four best" teams:

1. Texas – The Longhorns lost a close neutral-site rivalry game against Oklahoma, but their personnel is as good as any team’s, except for maybe a healthy Georgia squad. They're strong at the lines of scrimmage and possess perimeter weapons. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is playing well. On their best day, the Longhorns are as good as anyone. They showed that in a convincing Week 2 victory at Alabama.

2. Georgia – The Bulldogs picked an awful time to have a sloppy game in a 27-24 SEC Championship loss to Alabama. Georgia blunders directly contributed to a missed field goal for the Bulldogs and a made field goal for Alabama. That’s a six-point sling. Plus, Georgia wasn’t functioning at full health. And Alabama benefited from a controversial fourth-down catch during a touchdown drive. Credit to Alabama. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia. But, if we’re just talking “best” teams, we’d rank Georgia No. 2.

3. Washington – Solid on offense. Solid on defense. Solid under pressure. Top-three quarterback. Just a good, well-rounded team with no glaring weaknesses.

4. Alabama – Jalen Milroe’s development allows Alabama a place in this conversation. The offensive line matured throughout the season, and the defense possesses talent at every level.

Missed our 'four best' cut:

Florida State – The Seminoles were among the nation’s four best teams with Jordan Travis. They’re still pretty tough without him, but if the playoff is determined to become a “four best” beauty contest, regardless of a team’s on-field accomplishments, then FSU gets swapped in favor of Georgia.

Michigan – The committee booted FSU on the premise of questioning its passing attack. Well, Michigan threw for 60 yards against Penn State -- with their starting quarterback. Michigan benefited from a weak schedule and a good defense, but how strong is this offense?

The committee whiffed by serving neither the four most-deserving teams, nor the four best teams.

Crystal balls are unreliable

Of course, you might disagree about which teams are the four best. That’s the problem with using that subjective idea to justify a playoff field.

Crystal balls are especially hazy this season, and a playoff should be guided by results on the field, rather than a beauty pageant.

Picks records

No picks this week. Here are the hosts' against-the-spread picks records after conference championship Saturday.

Toppmeyer: 38-42-1 (4-2 last week); Adams: 36-41-2 (2-4 last week)

