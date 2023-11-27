The CFP or a Cotton or Fiesta Bowl? Projections for Texas before Big 12 championship

Texas finished their final Big 12 regular season with a 57-7 statement win over Texas Tech in Austin on Friday.

Ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, the Longhorns will face the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship Saturday. Bowl games, including those that are part of the College Football Playoff, will be announced the following day.

To be amongst the top four, Texas will need some help from underdogs and more this coming weekend. Before we get there, here's a look at where experts say the Longhorns could go bowling.

Projecting a Texas vs. Tulane Fiesta Bowl

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm still has Texas facing Tulane in the Fiesta Bowl like he did last week. Two weeks ago, he had Texas in the College Football Playoff at No. 4, a spot he says Oregon will claim after presumably getting revenge against Washington in the Pac-12 championship this weekend.

"It is apparent that there is nothing Texas can do to give the committee a reason to jump them over Oregon should the Ducks win the Pac-12 Championship Game," Palm wrote a week ago. "The win at Alabama is not carrying enough weight to hold off Oregon."

A CFP for Florida State or Texas?

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach continue to disagree over whether Texas will qualify for the CFP. Bonagura is steady in suggesting Texas will make the Cotton Bowl but suggests the Longhorns will face Penn State instead of Ohio State, as he suggested a week earlier.

Schlabach on the other hand says Texas will see Georgia in the first round of the CFP in the Sugar Bowl after winning the Big 12 championship. Bonagura contends Florida State will hold that No. 4 spot. Should Florida State win the ACC championship, they will be undefeated whereas Texas will continue to have one loss on their resume even if they beat Oklahoma State in their final Big 12 game.

Predicting a Fiesta or Cotton Bowl for Texas

Like Bonagura, 24/7 Sports' Brad Crawford sees Texas getting an invite to the Cotton Bowl, but admits the Longhorns have an outside shot at the CFP if they get some help.

"Texas is still very much at the heart of the College Football Playoff picture after a 50-point drubbing of Texas Tech, but the Longhorns may need help with four unbeaten teams still left on the board within the Power Five ranks," Crawford writes. "If Georgia, Michigan, Washington and FSU all win next week, the selection committee has it easy."

The consensus on the help the Longhorns need to reach the CFP is also apparent at Bleacher Report, where Joe Tansey writes a Big 12 championship win puts Texas in the conversation for a New Years Six game. He projects the Longhorns will face the Washington Huskies in the Fiesta Bowl in a rematch of last year's Alamo Bowl, a game won 27-20 by Washington.

When are bowl games announced?

Throughout the day on Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl games will be announced, but the CFP finalists will be announced at 11 a.m. Central Time that morning. The announcement is slated to be broadcast on ESPN.

