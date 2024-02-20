The CFP has changed its 12-team playoff format. What it means for Ohio State

The format of the expanded College Football Playoff is shifting before it begins in 2024.

The CFP Board of Directors unanimously decided that the 12-team playoff would include the five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams determined by the CFP selection committee.

The original plan included the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six highest-ranked teams.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” Dr. Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and Chair of the CFP Board of Managers said in a statement. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

No conference will automatically qualify for the CFP.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will each receive a first round bye. The teams seeded five through 12 will play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked schools.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at New Year's Six bowl games.

Would Ohio State have made the expanded CFP in 2023?

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) sing “Carmen Ohio” following their 14-3 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

If the 12-team playoff would have been in place in 2023, Ohio State would have hosted a first-round playoff game at Ohio Stadium.

With Michigan (Big Ten), Washington (Pac-12), Texas (Big 12) and Alabama (SEC) occupying each of the top four slots as conference champions, Ohio State would have been one of four teams to host first-round games along with Florida State, Georgia and Oregon.

According to the College Football Playoff's final rankings of 2023, No. 7 Ohio State would have hosted No. 10 Penn State in the first round of the CFP.

Ohio State or Penn State would have faced Washington in the CFP quarterfinal.

Ohio State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern; Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

