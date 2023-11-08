CFP chair Boo Corrigan punts again on committee disciplining Michigan football

Detractors of Michigan football during the alleged sign-stealing scandal have been desperately looking for anyone who will mete out punishment to Jim Harbaugh and the maize and blue.

While the Big Ten has apparently taken up the mantle in that regard, many who have called for some type of discipline have also lobbied the College Football Playoff rankings committee to take charge. However, on his conference call following the second rankings reveal of 2023, chairman Boo Corrigan once again said it’s not a matter for the non-governing body.

“We are not a governance body, and so we’re certainly all aware of the Michigan situation, but it’s just not a CFP matter,” Corrigan said. “We will take what we get from the NCAA or from anybody else, and whatever facts are available to those other groups, then we’ll consider it. But all we do is rank the teams that are eligible for our games.”

Did the committee discuss what to do as it pertains to the Wolverines? Corrigan said no, because the committee’s sole purpose is to rank the best teams, not issue any kind of warning or shot over the bow of any teams that may have found themselves in any kind of trouble with the NCAA or their conference.

“I appreciate your asking. Totally understand the question,” Corrigan said. “The fact is it did not come up because — well, it’s the same as last week. The task of the committee is to rank the teams, and that’s what we do every week.”

Michigan continues to be ranked No. 3 and has a top-10 matchup in Week 11 with a trip to Happy Valley to face Penn State.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire