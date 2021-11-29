CFP bound? Notre Dame’s updated national bowl projections

We all enter this weekend knowing that Notre Dame needs help in order to pull off entry to the College Football Playoff, but just how much help do the Irish need?

More importantly, how much will they actually get?

When we took our weekly look around the nation at college football bowl projections, the answer to the more important question above would seem to suggest that it won’t be enough.

Here are where the major outlets have Notre Dame headed for the postseason after they finished the year 11-1:

College Football News:

Pete Fiutak of College Football News:

Notre Dame bowl projection – Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan State

CBS Sports:

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports:

Notre Dame bowl projection – Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan State

ESPN (Bonagura):

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN:

Notre Dame bowl projection – Fiesta Bowl vs. Baylor

ESPN (Schlabach):

Mark Schlabach of ESPN:

Notre Dame bowl projection – Fiesta vs. Michigan State

Athlon Sports:

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports:

Notre Dame bowl projection – Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan State

Sports Illustrated:

Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated:

Notre Dame bowl projection – Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss

