CFN Preseason All-Pac-12 Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022
Who are the best players in the Pac-12 going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 team, and top 30 players.
2022 Preseason CFN Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year
Caleb Williams, QB Soph. USC
It takes something special to standout among this group of Pac-12 quarterbacks, and the possible two best – throw in Washington State’s Cameron Ward, a transfer from Incarnate Word – and Williams have yet to take a snap in the conference.
Williams put on a show over the second half of last year running Lincoln Riley’s offense at Oklahoma, and now he’s joining the fun in Los Angeles with a loaded group around him. Last year he hit 65% of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 scores with just four picks, and he ran for 442 yards and six scores. Get ready for him to take things to another level.
2022 Preseason CFN Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year
Noah Sewell, LB, Soph. Oregon
The big thumper in the middle of the Oregon linebacking corps made 114 tackles last year with four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss with five broken up passes, an interception, and with two forced fumbles. Now there’s a chance he does even more with the talent on both sides to take over at times.
If Justin Flowe can finally catch a break from the injuries, he’s one of the Pac-12’s best linebackers, and Mase Funa and Bradyn Swinson are going to be big-time, too. Everything will flow right into the middle for Sewell to clean up.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Offense
QB – Caleb Williams, Soph. USC
RB – Zach Charbonnet, Sr. UCLA
RB – Travis Dye, Sr. USC
WR – Jordan Addison, Jr. USC
WR – Jacob Cowing, Jr. Arizona
TE – Brant Kuithe, Jr. Utah
OT – Braeden Daniels, Jr. Utah
OG – TJ Bass, Sr. Oregon
C – Brett Neilon, Sr. USC
OG – Sataoa Laumea, Soph. Utah
OT – Jaxson Kirkland, Sr. Washington
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Defense
DE – Ron Stone, Sr. Washington State
DT – Junior Tafuna, Soph. Utah
DT – Tuli Tuipulotu, Jr. USC
DE – Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Jr. Washington
LB – Justin Flowe, RFr. Oregon
LB – Noah Sewell, Soph. Oregon
LB – Jackson Sirmon, Jr. Cal
CB – Kyu Blu Kelly, Sr. Stanford
S – Jaydon Grant, Sr. Oregon State
S – Isaiah Lewis, Sr. Colorado
CB – Clark Phillips, Soph. Utah
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Special Teams
PK – Dean Janikowski, Jr. Washington State
P – Kyle Ostendorp, Jr. Arizona
KR – Kazmeir Allen, Sr. UCLA
PR – DJ Taylor, Soph. Arizona State
CFN 2022 Team Previews
Arizona | Arizona State | Cal | Colorado | Oregon
Oregon State | Stanford | UCLA | USC | Utah | Washington
Washington State | Pac-12 Predictions For Every Game
CFN Preview 2022 | Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Pac-12 Players
30. Brett Neilon, C Sr. USC
29. Braeden Daniels, OT Jr. Utah
28. Emory Jones, Sr. Arizona State
27. Daniel Scott, S Sr. Cal
26. Isaiah Lewis, S Sr. Colorado
25. Merlin Robertson, Sr. Arizona State
24. Brant Kuithe, TE Jr. Utah
23. Xazavian Valladay, Sr. Arizona State
22. TJ Bass, OG Sr. Oregon
21. Omar Speights, LB Jr. Oregon State
20. Tavion Thomas, RB Jr. Utah
19. Jaydon Grant, S Sr. Oregon State
18. Jacob Cowing, Jr. Arizona
17. Ron Stone, DE Sr. Washington State
16. Darius Muasau, LB Sr. UCLA
15. Jackson Sirmon, LB Jr. Cal
14. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE Jr. Washington
13. Travis Dye, RB, Sr. USC
12. Jaxson Kirkland, OT Sr. Washington
11. Zach Charbonnet, RB Sr. UCLA
10. Justin Flowe, LB RFr. Oregon
9. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB Sr. UCLA
8. Cameron Rising, QB Jr. Utah
7. Tuli Tuipulotu, DT Jr. USC
6. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB Sr. Stanford
5. Cameron Ward, QB Soph. Washington State
4. Clark Phillips, CB Soph. Utah
3. Noah Sewell, LB Soph. Oregon
2. Jordan Addison, WR Jr. USC
1. Caleb Williams, QB Soph. USC
