CFN Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022
Who are the best players in the Big 12 going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 team, and top 30 players.
2022 Preseason CFN Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
RB Bijan Robinson, Jr. Texas
Okay, so he has been a bit more promise than actual production, but the superstar prospect has been outstanding when healthy, and now he should be the main man for a loaded Texas offense loaded with skill talent.
He’s got the size, quickness, and burst, running for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns with 41 catches and six scores in his first two years – but he can to a whole lot more. He’s an NFL starting running back hanging out in college, and now it’s salary drive time with a possible Heisman run along the way.
2022 Preseason CFN Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
DE Will McDonald, Sr. Iowa State
The Cyclones might be in a bit of a rebuilding mode, but the defense should still be terrific starting with they’re outstanding two-time First Team All-Big 12 – and 2021 All-American – pass rusher who’s back for his fifth season.
The 6-3, 236-pounder started out well in his first two seasons, and then blew up with 22 sacks and 26 tackles for loss over the last two seasons from his hybrid position on the outside.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Offense
QB Dillon Gabriel, Jr. Oklahoma
RB Bijan Robinson, Jr. Texas
RB Deuce Vaughn, Jr. Kansas State
WR Marvin Mims, Jr. Oklahoma
WR Xavier Worthy, Jr. Texas
TE Ben Sims, Sr, Baylor
OT Cooper Beebe, Jr. Kansas State
OG/C Trevor Downing, Sr. Iowa State
C Jacob Gall, Sr. Baylor
OG Doug Nester, Jr. West Virginia
OT Connor Galvin, Sr. Baylor
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Defense
DE Brock Martin, Sr. Oklahoma State
DT Siaki Ika, Jr. Baylor
DT Dante Stills, Sr. West Virginia
DE Will McDonald, Sr. Iowa State
LB Dillon Doyle, Jr. Baylor
LB DeMarvion Overshown, Sr. Texas
LB Daniel Green, Sr. Kansas State
CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Sr. TCU
S Kenny Logan, Sr. Kansas
S Jason Taylor, Sr. Oklahoma State
CB Woodi Washington, Jr. Oklahoma
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Special Teams
PK Casey Legg, Sr. West Virginia
P Michael Turk, Sr. Oklahoma
KR Malik Knowles, Sr. Kansas State
PR Jaylin Noel, Soph. Iowa State
CFN 2022 Team Previews
Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma
Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Virginia
Big 12 Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022
Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Big 12 Players
30. Tyree Wilson, DE Sr. Texas Tech
29. Trevor Downing, C/G Sr. Iowa State
28. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB Sr. TCU
27. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE Jr. Kansas State
26. Tyler Lacy, DE Sr. Oklahoma State
25. Anton Harrison, OT Jr. Oklahoma
24. Max Duggan, QB Sr. TCU
23. Cooper Beebe, OT Jr. Kansas State
22. DeMarvion Overshown, LB Sr. Texas
21. Tyler Shough, QB Sr. Texas Tech
20. Collin Oliver, DE Soph. Oklahoma State
19. Jacob Gall, C Sr. Baylor
18. Quinn Ewers, QB Fr. Texas
17. Brock Martin, DE Sr. Oklahoma State
16. Adrian Martinez, QB Sr. Kansas State
15. Dillon Doyle, LB Jr. Baylor
14. Xavier Hutchinson, WR Sr. Iowa State
13. Spencer Sanders, QB Sr. Oklahoma State
12. Quentin Johnston, WR Jr. TCU
11. Dante Stills, DT Sr. West Virginia
10. JT Daniels, QB Jr. West Virginia
9. Dillon Gabriel, QB Jr. Oklahoma
8. Kenny Logan, S Sr. Kansas
7. Siaki Ika, DT Jr. Baylor
6. Marvin Mims, WR Jr. Oklahoma
5. Xavier Worthy, WR Jr. Texas
4. Connor Galvin, OT Sr. Baylor
3. Deuce Vaughn, RB Jr. Kansas State
2. Will McDonald, DE Sr. Iowa State
1. Bijan Robinson, RB Jr. Texas
