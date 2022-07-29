CFN Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022

Who are the best players in the Big 12 going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 team, and top 30 players.

2022 Preseason CFN Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

RB Bijan Robinson, Jr. Texas

Okay, so he has been a bit more promise than actual production, but the superstar prospect has been outstanding when healthy, and now he should be the main man for a loaded Texas offense loaded with skill talent.

He’s got the size, quickness, and burst, running for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns with 41 catches and six scores in his first two years – but he can to a whole lot more. He’s an NFL starting running back hanging out in college, and now it’s salary drive time with a possible Heisman run along the way.

2022 Preseason CFN Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

DE Will McDonald, Sr. Iowa State

The Cyclones might be in a bit of a rebuilding mode, but the defense should still be terrific starting with they’re outstanding two-time First Team All-Big 12 – and 2021 All-American – pass rusher who’s back for his fifth season.

The 6-3, 236-pounder started out well in his first two seasons, and then blew up with 22 sacks and 26 tackles for loss over the last two seasons from his hybrid position on the outside.

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Offense

QB Dillon Gabriel, Jr. Oklahoma

RB Bijan Robinson, Jr. Texas

RB Deuce Vaughn, Jr. Kansas State

WR Marvin Mims, Jr. Oklahoma

WR Xavier Worthy, Jr. Texas

TE Ben Sims, Sr, Baylor

OT Cooper Beebe, Jr. Kansas State

OG/C Trevor Downing, Sr. Iowa State

C Jacob Gall, Sr. Baylor

OG Doug Nester, Jr. West Virginia

OT Connor Galvin, Sr. Baylor

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Defense

DE Brock Martin, Sr. Oklahoma State

DT Siaki Ika, Jr. Baylor

DT Dante Stills, Sr. West Virginia

DE Will McDonald, Sr. Iowa State

LB Dillon Doyle, Jr. Baylor

LB DeMarvion Overshown, Sr. Texas

LB Daniel Green, Sr. Kansas State

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Sr. TCU

S Kenny Logan, Sr. Kansas

S Jason Taylor, Sr. Oklahoma State

CB Woodi Washington, Jr. Oklahoma

College Football News 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Special Teams

PK Casey Legg, Sr. West Virginia

P Michael Turk, Sr. Oklahoma

KR Malik Knowles, Sr. Kansas State

PR Jaylin Noel, Soph. Iowa State

College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 Big 12 Players

30. Tyree Wilson, DE Sr. Texas Tech

29. Trevor Downing, C/G Sr. Iowa State

28. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB Sr. TCU

27. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE Jr. Kansas State

26. Tyler Lacy, DE Sr. Oklahoma State

25. Anton Harrison, OT Jr. Oklahoma

24. Max Duggan, QB Sr. TCU

23. Cooper Beebe, OT Jr. Kansas State

22. DeMarvion Overshown, LB Sr. Texas

21. Tyler Shough, QB Sr. Texas Tech

20. Collin Oliver, DE Soph. Oklahoma State

19. Jacob Gall, C Sr. Baylor

18. Quinn Ewers, QB Fr. Texas

17. Brock Martin, DE Sr. Oklahoma State

16. Adrian Martinez, QB Sr. Kansas State

15. Dillon Doyle, LB Jr. Baylor

14. Xavier Hutchinson, WR Sr. Iowa State

13. Spencer Sanders, QB Sr. Oklahoma State

12. Quentin Johnston, WR Jr. TCU

11. Dante Stills, DT Sr. West Virginia

10. JT Daniels, QB Jr. West Virginia

9. Dillon Gabriel, QB Jr. Oklahoma

8. Kenny Logan, S Sr. Kansas

7. Siaki Ika, DT Jr. Baylor

6. Marvin Mims, WR Jr. Oklahoma

5. Xavier Worthy, WR Jr. Texas

4. Connor Galvin, OT Sr. Baylor

3. Deuce Vaughn, RB Jr. Kansas State

2. Will McDonald, DE Sr. Iowa State

1. Bijan Robinson, RB Jr. Texas

