CFN Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022
Who are the best players in the American Athletic Conference going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference team, and top 30 players.
2022 Preseason CFN American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year
QB Clayton Tune, Sr. Houston
Can Tune be for Houston what Desmond Ridder was for Cincinnati last year? The numbers should be strong – SMU QB Tanner Mordecai might have the better passing season, though – but it’s more than that. Tune is the veteran leader on what should be the best team in the American Athletic Conference – and the stats aren’t bad, either.
He hit 68% of his passes for 3,546 yards and 30 touchdowns and ten picks, ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and led the way to a terrific 12-win season with a bowl victory. Now Houston is looking for even more.
2022 Preseason CFN American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year
LB Deshawn Pace, Jr. Cincinnati
Call this a projection that Pace takes his game up a few notches and becomes an even bigger terror for offenses.
An underappreciated all-around hybrid linebacker – he only earned Honorable Mention All-AAC honors last year – the 6-2, 215-pounder was all over the field making 95 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and four picks, highlighted by a huge one against Indiana. It’s not really his role, but if he becomes more of a pass rusher, he’ll be a gamewrecker.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Offense
QB Clayton Tune, Sr. Houston
RB Isaiah Bowser, Sr. UCF
RB Keaton Mitchell, Soph. East Carolina
WR Nathaniel Dell, Jr. Houston
WR Rashee Rice, Sr. SMU
TE Josh Whyle, Jr. Cincinnati
OT Dylan O’Quinn, Sr. Cincinnati
OG Lorenz Metz, Sr. Cincinnati
C Jake Renfro, Jr. Cincinnati
OG Lokahi Pauole, Sr. UCF
OT Jaylon Thomas, Sr. SMU
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Defense
DE Elijah Chatman, Sr. SMU
DT/DE Malik Vann, Sr. Cincinnati
DT Ricky Barber, Jr. UCF
DE Derek Parish, Sr. Houston
LB Antonio Grier, Sr. USF
LB Deshawn Pace, Jr. Cincinnati
LB Donavan Mutin, Jr. Houston
CB Davonte Brown, Jr.
S Quindell Johnson, Sr. Memphis
S Gervarrius Owens, Sr. Houston
CB Arquon Bush, Sr. Cincinnati
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Special Teams
PK Owen Daffer, Soph. East Carolina
P Laine Wilkins, Soph. Houston
KR Bryan Massey, Jr. SMU
PR Ryan Montgomery, Sr. Cincinnati
CFN 2022 Team Previews
Cincinnati | East Carolina | Houston | Memphis
Navy | SMU | Temple | Tulane | Tulsa | UCF | USF
AAC Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022
Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 American Athletic Conference Players
30. Holton Ahlers, QB Sr. East Carolina
29. Isaac Moore, OT Sr. Temple
28. Quadric Bullard, S Jr. UCF
27. John Marshall, S Sr. Navy
26. Ja’von Hicks, S Sr. Cincinnati
25. Elijah Chatman, DE Sr. SMU
24. Patrick Paul, OT Soph. Houston
23. Justin Wright, LB Sr. Tulsa
22. Lokahi Pauole, OG Sr. UCF
21. Seth Henigan, QB Soph. Memphis
20. Dwayne Boyles, LB Sr. USF
19. Dorian Williams, LB Jr. Tulane
18. Divaad Wilson, S Sr. UCF
17. Gervarrius Owens, S Sr. Houston
16. Donavan Mutin, LB Jr. Houston
15. Quindell Johnson, S Sr. Memphis
14. Jaylon Thomas, OT Sr. SMU
13. Dylan O’Quinn, OT Sr. Cincinnati
12. Ryan O’Keefe, WR Sr. UCF
11. Lorenz Metz, OG Sr. Cincinnati
10. Antonio Grier, LB Sr. USF
9. Tanner Mordecai, QB Jr. SMU
8. Rashee Rice, WR, Sr. SMU
7. Derek Parish, DE Sr. Houston
6. Deshawn Pace, LB Jr. Cincinnati
5. Jake Renfro, C Jr. Cincinnati
4. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Soph. East Carolina
3. Isaiah Bowser, RB Sr. UCF
2. Nathaniel Dell, WR Jr. Houston
1. Clayton Tune, QB Sr. Houston
