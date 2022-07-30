2023 5-star big man Xavier Booker commits to Michigan State basketball

Associated Press

Sauce Gardner was relaxing on the plane ride from the NFL draft in Las Vegas to his new playing home in New Jersey when the magnitude of what was happening really started to sink in. The former Cincinnati cornerback was the No. 4 overall pick by the New York Jets. Gardner and Johnson trained together in Texas leading up to the draft in April, along with eventual Jets selections Breece Hall (second round) and Micheal Clemons (fourth round), among others.