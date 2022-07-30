CFN Preseason All-ACC Football Team, Top 30 Players: Preview 2022
Who are the best players in the ACC going into the 2022 college football season? They’re highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-ACC team and top 30 players.
2022 Preseason CFN ACC Offensive Player of the Year
RB Sean Tucker, Soph. Syracuse
Go ahead and name any one of about six or so ACC quarterbacks that might be the star of the league, and you probably won’t be wrong. Or, there’s a chance one of the others in the deep lot will rise up and be the best of the bunch. Meanwhile …
Sean Tucker might be the best running back in college football.
Everyone knows what’s coming with 34, and he still able to produce, running for almost 1,500 yards last year with 20 touchdowns with two receiving scores. He’s not all that big, but he’s tough, shifty, and really, really fast.
So yeah, the air attacks will take center stage in the conference, but Tucker should be the best of the offensive bunch.
2022 Preseason CFN ACC Defensive Player of the Year
DT Bryan Bresee, Jr. Clemson
Bresee has only been able to make 36 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in his two seasons, but that’s partly because he suffered a torn ACL early last year to go along with a shoulder issue.
When he’s right – and he’s expected to be ready to go – the 6-5, 300-pounder has the talent to be the best overall player in the country and possible No. 1 overall pick with too much athleticism, skill, and quickness to go along with his size.
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-ACC Team: Offense
QB Tyler Van Dyke, Soph. Miami
RB Will Shipley, Soph. Clemson
RB Sean Tucker, Soph. Syracuse
WR Josh Downs, Jr. North Carolina
WR Zay Flowers, Sr. Boston College
TE Will Mallory, Sr. Miami
OT Jordan McFadden, Sr. Clemson
OG Caleb Chandler, Sr. Louisville
C Grant Gibson, Sr. NC State
OG Christian Mahogany, Jr. Boston College
OT Zion Nelson, Jr. Miami
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-ACC Team: Defense
DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Sr. Pitt
DT Bryan Bresee, Jr. Clemson
DT Tyler Davis, Sr. Clemson
DE Myles Murphy, Jr. Clemson
LB Mikel Jones, Jr. Syracuse
LB Drake Thomas, Jr. NC State
LB Payton Wilson, Jr. NC State
CB Josh DeBerry, Sr. Boston College
S Nasir Peoples, Jr. Virginia Tech
S Jammie Robinson, Jr. Florida State
CB Kei’Trel Clark, Jr. Louisville
College Football News 2022 Preseason All-ACC Team: Special Teams
PK BT Potter, Sr. Clemson
P Lou Hedley, Sr. Miami
KR Jaylen Stinson, Jr. Duke
PR Jacolby George, Soph. Miami
CFN 2022 Team Previews
Boston College | Clemson | Duke | Florida State
Georgia Tech | Louisville | Miami | North Carolina
NC State | Pitt | Syracuse | Virginia | Va Tech | Wake Forest
ACC Predictions For Every Game | CFN Preview 2022
Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings
College Football News 2022 Preseason Top 30 ACC Players
30. Josh DeBerry, CB Sr. Boston College
29. Jeff Sims, QB Soph. Georgia Tech
28. Jordan McFadden, OT Sr. Clemson
27. Robert Cooper, DT Sr. Florida State
26. Ayinde Eley, LB Sr. Georgia Tech
25. DJ Uiagalelei, QB Jr. Clemson
24. Myles Murphy, DT Jr. North Carolina
23. Yasir Abdullah, LB Sr. Louisville
22. Mikel Jones, LB Jr. Syracuse
21. Dontayvion Wicks, WR Jr. Virginia
20. Phil Jurkovec, QB Sr. Boston College
19. Drake Thomas, LB Jr. NC State
18. Zion Nelson, OT Jr. Miami
17. Myles Murphy, DE Jr. Clemson
16. Calijah Kancey, DT Jr. Pitt
15. AT Perry, WR Jr. Wake Forest
14. Habakkuk Baldonado, DE Sr. Pitt
13. Kedon Slovis, QB Sr. Pitt
12. Jammie Robinson, S Jr. Florida State
11. Brennan Armstrong, QB Sr. Virginia
10. Sam Hartman, QB Jr. Wake Forest
9. Zay Flowers, WR Sr. Boston College
8. Tyler Davis, DT Sr. Clemson
7. Malik Cunningham, QB Sr. Louisville
6. Josh Downs, WR Jr. North Carolina
5. Devin Leary, QB Jr. NC State
4. Tyler Van Dyke, QB Soph. Miami
3. Payton Wilson, LB Jr. NC State
2. Sean Tucker, RB Soph. Syracuse
1. Bryan Bresee, DT Jr. Clemson
