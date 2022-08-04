CFN lists Auburn Football’s top players ahead of the 2022 season

Auburn Football will have plenty of weapons on the field in 2022.

Offensively, the Tigers were paced by running back Tank Bigsby. The second-year back rushed for 1,099 yards and ten touchdowns in 2021, while reeling in 21 passes for an additional 184 yards.

Auburn fans expect to see Bigsby have the same impact for Auburn this season, but they also hope to see a few more players step up and ease Bigsby’s workload.

There will be a quarterback battle involving four candidates in incumbent tj Finley, freshman Holden Greiner, and transfers Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford. Whoever wins that battle will need to find a target at receiver that they can rely on. Shedrick Jackson and John Samuel Shenker are among the top candidates to fill that role.

Defensively, Auburn looks to be more stable. The top three tacklers from last season have all graduated, but defensive linemen Colby Wooden and Derick Hall are expected to be the top players up front. Owen Pappoe returns at linebacker, and Oregon transfer D.J. James should pair perfectly with safety Zion Puckett in the backfield.

Who will make the biggest impact for Auburn football this season? Below is the list of the Tigers’ most impactful players according to College Football News:

DE Eku Leota

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

25 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10 TFL in two years at Northwestern, 23 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 TFL last season at Auburn

CB D.J. James

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

72 tackles, 6 broken up passes, in his three years at Oregon

C Nick Brahms

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Going into his fifth season as a starter at center

S Zion Puckett

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports 67 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes in his three years

TE John Samuel Shenker

AP Photo/Sam Craft

48 catches, 571 yards (11.9 ypc), 2 TD

QB T.J .Finley

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

150-256 (56%) for 1,768 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INT, 2 rushing TDs in two seasons – one with LSU, one with Auburn

LB Owen Pappoe

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

165 tackles, 6 sacks, 12 tackles for loss in three seasons – he missed almost half of last year hurt

DE Colby Wooden

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

108 tackles, eight sacks, 18 tackles for loss in his three seasons

DE Derick Hall

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

86 career tackles, 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles in his three years.

RB Tank Bigsby

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

He might forever be known for not being able to close out Alabama when he failed to stay in bounds to keep the clock moving, but he’s obviously more than that. The 6-0, 213-pounder beefed up a wee bit and should be able to take even more of a pounding, all while he improves as a receiver making 32 grabs so far in his two years. The future NFL back has averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his career with over 1,900 yards and 15 scores.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire