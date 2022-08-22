CFN experts pick Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown

We’re officially under two weeks until the first real Saturday of college football season which will be highlighted by the marquee matchup between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 3. It’ll be a top-five showdown between the midwest powerhouses who almost never meet, and the lights will be even brighter considering it’s Marcus Freeman’s first regular season game as Notre Dame’s head coach and it happens to take place on the field he used to roam as a Buckeyes linebacker.

So does Notre Dame have a chance in this one? We here at Fighting Irish Wire will get you our in-depth predictions for the year and for this game both in short order but according to the experts at College Football News, Notre Dame might as well just not get on the bus in South Bend.

The line as of this posting on College Football News was at Ohio State -14.5.

The panel consists of 18 college football experts who either write for College Football News or for one of the 24 USA TODAY Sports college wire sites. There is then a 19th pick for each contest that belongs to a chicken.

Well, not really a chicken but is done by coin flip but it gets marked as a pick by “Clucko the Chicken” all season long.

Here is how those 18 experts and one chicken (or coin flip) have this going. Again, the line as of this posting on College Football News was at Ohio State -14.5.:

18 picks for Ohio State to win the game outright, the only one who didn’t pick it was the aforementioned chicken/coin-toss.

Myself and Ethan Niewoehner of CFN were the only two humans to pick Notre Dame to cover the 14.5-point spread.

I really hope that chicken is right in a dozen or so days. I’ll gladly go up and shake his…wing.

