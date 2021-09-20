CFN bowl projections call for a Notre Dame rematch in Orlando

The latest bowl projections are out after the third full week of college football concluded and if Pete Fiutak of College Football News is right, Notre Dame will get to face a recent bowl foe in a familiar bowl location.

Fiutak calls for Notre Dame to take on Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Despite the Cheez-It Bowl being played in Phoenix previously, this is essentially what the Camping World Bowl was when the Irish and Cyclones met there to conclude the 2019 season.

Notre Dame sits at 3-0 after three hard fought victories against less than incredible competition. Iowa State is 2-1 with a home loss in week two against surging Iowa.

Notre Dame won the 2019 Camping World Bowl over Iowa State, 33-9.

