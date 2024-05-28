CFL team signs Broncos tryout QB John Matocha after Chad Kelly’s suspension

After trying out for the Denver Broncos at rookie minicamp earlier this month, record-setting quarterback John Matocha will now get an opportunity in the Canadian Football League.

The Toronto Argonauts are set to sign Matocha, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. While playing for the Colorado School of Mines (Division II), Matocha threw 162 touchdown passes in four seasons, setting an NCAA record. He also rushed for 28 scores, giving him 190 total touchdowns.

“He’s been fun to work with,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Matocha on May 11. “He’s sharp, he’s smart and has a lot of energy. We had him here for the local pro day that we were allowed to have, and it’s good to have him back.”

Matocha had a three-day tryout in Denver during rookie minicamp.

“[He’s been] awesome,” the QB said when asked about Payton. “Obviously, [he’s] a very smart coach and a great guy. He runs this place really well and like I said, I’m super happy to be here.”

Matocha’s tryout did not end with a contract offer from the Broncos, but he’ll now get a chance in the CFL. The Argonauts needed more depth at quarterback after losing Chad Kelly to a suspension.

Kelly was suspended for a minimum of nine games after an investigation determined that he violated the league’s gender-based violence policy. Kelly initially denied the allegations of harassing a former Argonaut coach, but his tweeted statement was deleted, and the investigation resulted in a hefty suspension.

The ex-Denver quarterback was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023. With Kelly suspended, Matocha will join a Toronto quarterback room that includes Nick Arbuckle, Cameron Dukes and Bryan Scott. The Argonauts are set to open the 2024 regular season against the BC Lions on Sunday, June 9.

