CFL suspends Chad Kelly at least 9 games for actions toward female strength coach

The Canadian Football League has suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly, the league's reigning MVP, for at least nine games for violating the league's Gender-Based Violence policy, in connection with a complaint lodged by a woman who previously worked for the Argonauts as an assistant strength coach.

The CFL did not release any details of what its investigation into Kelly's conduct found, but his suspension is significant: It represents half of the CFL's 18-game regular season and also covers the entire preseason. Kelly also must complete counseling, and the CFL's statement leaves open the possibility that Kelly's suspension could be lengthened if the results of his counseling are not satisfactory

“Players are the ambassadors of our great game,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “They are expected to be leaders in the locker room and role models in the community. It was important that we performed our due diligence to properly review this matter from all points of view. That in-depth investigation found that Mr. Kelly unequivocally violated the CFL’s Gender-based Violence Policy. Mr. Kelly’s suspension is the direct result of his behaviour. The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions. He must take full advantage of this opportunity for personal betterment in order to return to the CFL.”

The coach said that Kelly made unwanted romantic advances toward her and used threatening language when his advances were rebuffed.

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, was kicked off the team at Clemson in 2014, and although he played well after transferring to Ole Miss, questions about his character caused his stock to drop in the 2017 NFL draft. He was eventually drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round, but he lasted only a year and a half with the Broncos before he was cut following his arrest for trespassing in a couple's apartment after leaving teammate Von Miller's Halloween party.

In 2019 he signed with the Colts and lasted a year before he was released and stated that he was going to step away from playing football. But in 2022 he signed with the Argonauts and became a star in the CFL, leading the team to the Grey Cup championship in his first season and being named CFL Most Outstanding Player in his second season.

Now his off-field issues have resulted in a significant setback to his career, and he'll miss at least half of this season.