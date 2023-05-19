CFL’s Roughriders sign ex-Giants draft pick T.J. Brunson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of former New York Giants linebacker T.J. Brunson on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Brunson was a seventh-round pick of the Giants in the 2020 NFL draft. He spent two seasons with the team before being waived in June of 2022.

As a rookie in 2020, Brunson appeared in five games for the Giants, recording three tackles and taking most of his snaps on special teams.

Brunson was poised for a larger role in 2021 but suffered a torn ACL in the team’s first preseason game against the New York Jets.

“It’s unfortunate. Sometimes that’s the nature of the game. You don’t wanna see any player on either team get hurt. You always want every team to come out completely healthy,” then-head coach Joe Judge said at the time.

Under the new regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, last year, Brunson didn’t even make it to training camp and sat out the entire season.

Prior to being drafted by the Giants, Brunson played his college ball at South Carolina and was named to ESPN’s All-Bowl Team in 2017.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire