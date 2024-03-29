CFL rookie of the year Qwan'tez Stiggers set to visit Dolphins Monday

The CFL's top rookie from the 2023 season is set for a meeting with the Dolphins on Monday.

Cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers' agents at NZone Sports Management Agency announced their client's plan on Friday.

Stiggers was voted the most outstanding rookie and an All-Star in the CFL after recording 53 tackles and five interceptions for the Toronto Argonauts. He took part in the East-West Shrine Bowl along with college prospects trying to enter the NFL earlier this year.

If Stiggers does make it to the league with the Dolphins or anyone else, he will be the rare player to get there without playing in college. Stiggers dropped out of Lane College after the death of his father during his freshman year and resumed his playing career in the Fan Controlled Football league in 2023. He then landed a spot with the Argonauts after a tryout and will try to continue his improbable rise through the professional ranks in Miami.