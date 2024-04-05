CFL rookie of the year Qwan'Tez Stiggers continues visits with NFL teams

Cornerback Qwan'Tez Stiggers' standout debut season in the CFL has made him a popular guest around the NFL over the last few weeks.

Stiggers was named the CFL's most outstanding rookie and he kicked off his tour of the league by visiting the Lions and Texans last month. Stiggers moved on to the Dolphins this Monday and his agent Fred Lyles announced that he's also had visits with the Jets and Ravens this week.

The meetings continue with a visit with the Broncos on Friday and a trip to see the Vikings on April 8.

Stiggers did not play college football and signed with the Toronto Argonauts after playing in the Fan Controlled Football league. He is eligible to be drafted this year and took part in the East-West Shrine Game.