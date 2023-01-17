CFL QB Nathan Rourke, who tried out for Broncos in December, signs with Jaguars

Nathan Rourke is jumping from the CFL to the NFL, but not with the Denver Broncos.

Rourke (6-1, 210 pounds) tried out for the Broncos last month, but he has chosen to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars instead, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After an impressive season in Canada last spring, Rourke tried out for a dozen NFL teams during the 2022 season.

Rourke scored 32 touchdowns (25 passing and seven rushing) in ten games with the BC Lions in 2022.

Rourke is one of three quarterbacks who tried out for Denver last month, joining Jarrett Guarantano (who signed to the practice squad) and veteran Joshua Dobbs. Guarantano was promoted to the active roster late in the season and he is scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent in March.

If the Broncos place an ERFA tender on Guarantano, he will become the team’s second QB under contract for 2023, joining Russell Wilson. Denver’s backup, Brett Rypien, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this spring. Backup QB will be a position of need for the Broncos this offseason.

