In the CFL, Paxton Lynch is getting paid peanuts in comparison to NFL salary

Five years ago, quarterback Payton Lynch signed a four-year, $9.476 million contract with the Broncos. He’s currently getting far less than that in Saskatchewan.

Via Justin Dunk of 3downnation.com, Lynch will receive a salary of only $65,000 from the Roughriders in 2022. He also gets $3,600 for housing, $200 for each game in which he’s on the active roster, and $500 for every game in which he takes at least 51 percent of the snaps.

It’s obviously not about the money for Lynch. He’s trying to re-establish himself, so that he can get back to the NFL. Where the minimum salary is a lot more than $65,000. For a player with Lynch’s experience, he’d make nearly $1 million.

Meanwhile, the quarterback for whom the Cowboys settled after failing to get Lynch in the first-round of the 2016 draft, Dak Prescott, is making $40 million per year.

