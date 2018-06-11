CFL coach: Manziel “rusty,” but encouraging with progress

It would have been unfair to expect Johnny Manziel to look smooth and polished, since he hadn’t played since December 2015.

But his CFL coach said he’s encouraged by the progress the former Browns first-rounder has made during his preseason with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Manziel had a solid preseason finale, and will back up Jeremiah Masoli when the regular season begins Saturday.

“You saw him out there. He’s still a little rusty,” Tiger-Cats coach June Jones said, via the Associated Press. “But he’s a competitor. He knows what’s going on. He’s seeing what’s going on. He’s able to execute real quickly. You guys can see what he can do. He can make a difference. I think he’s going to be a very good player in this league.”

In his final preseason game, Manziel was 12-of-20 for 88 yards and a touchdown, though he took a number of hard shots which he expected.

“By no means is it perfect, or close to perfect, but there are some flashes, things I know and feel comfortable with,” Manziel said. “There are things that I should hit on the field that I missed today. That’s just part of trying to get better and get back in a feel of playing ball every day, week in and week out. Any time I’m getting in and getting reps and getting a chance to take live reps like today, that’s a positive day.”

Of course, rebuilding his career has more to do with stringing together positive days off the field as on it, and at the moment Manziel appears to be taking that part seriously as well.