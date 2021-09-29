CFF Week 5 Waiver Wire

12-Team Standard Leagues

QB - Gunnar Holmberg, junior, Duke | 4%

Much ink was spilled lamenting Duke’s Week 1 31-28 loss to Charlotte, deservedly so. However, since their opening game loss Duke has been on a roll, winning three straight behind Holmberg’s elevated play. In fact since Week 1, Holmberg has steadily improved both his passing and rushing yardage in each contest.

His passing yardage climbed from 228 yards against Charlotte to 270 vs. NC A&T, 314 vs. Northwestern and 328 yards against Kansas last week with an exceptional 72% completion rate on the year. The same was true for Holmberg’s rushing totals, going from -6 yards in Week 1 to 30 yards in Week 2, 46 yards against the Wildcats and culminated with his 88 yard, four touchdown eruption against Kansas last Saturday.

Duke relies on a short precision passing attack, unleashing an average of 32.5 passes per game with an average target depth of 7.1 yards. He is particularly effective in archaic four-point per passing TD leagues that enhance the value of Holmberg’s six rushing touchdowns. Duke dodges Clemson in ACC play and has a nice three game set against UNC, Georgia Tech and Virginia where “Home Sweet Holmberg” should put up 12-team worthy production.

RB - Pat Garwo, sophomore, BC | 2%

You have to hand it to BC offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. who has completely reformed the Eagles’ offense on the fly in the wake of Phil Jurkovec’s long-term hand injury. In 2020, the team averaged just 102 rushing yards per game as opposed to 284 yards through the air thanks to Jurkovec’s advanced passing acumen. The entire offense was built around him and Zay Flowers’ explosive playmaking ability.

So when “The Jurk” went down, OC Cignetti Jr. went back to the drawing board and made a distinct pivot to an Addazio-esque power run game behind Garwo and BC’s elite offensive line that boasts four All-ACC performers and is one of the most experienced in the nation. The results were devastating against Missouri last weekend, as the Eagles rolled up 275 rushing yards on 5.6 YPC against the Tigers’ SEC defense. Garwo was the main beneficiary, logging 25 of the backfield’s 40 carries and accruing 175 yards to go with two rushing scores.

The 5-foot-8, 214 pound bowling ball sifted through the run lanes created by the Boston College line and punished Mizzou’s defensive front with a 5.24 yards after contact average. Though he only broke two runs of 10+ yards in the contest, Garwo has been a main contributor to the team’s 50.2% success rate that ranks 19th overall. While the Eagles play Clemson this weekend, the ACC bully gave up 170 rushing yards to the Ricky Person JR./Zonovan Knight combo last week. It doesn’t help that starting defensive linemen Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, along with middle linebacker James Skalski are hurt, which comprises the stout interior of the Tigers’ front-seven. Garwo is an auto-pickup now that BC is focused on mauling their opponents behind their devastating offensive line.

RB - Gerald Green, Freshman, Georgia Southern | 1%

Heading into their game against Louisiana last weekend, Georgia Southern’s offense had been struggling without starting QB Josh Tomlin, scoring just 16 points total in their previous two games. For his part, Green had just nine carries for 21 yards over that time frame with Logan Wright handling the bulk of rushing work.

That all changed this past weekend against Louisiana, as Green broke out in a big way last Saturday. He rushed 18 times for 185 yards, 10.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns in a career-best performance against the Ragin’ Cajuns. With the Eagles down 28-13, Green took a carry designed to go up the middle and bounced it outside when the hole was plugged by a linebacker and box safety. He then stiff-armed a converging defender to the ground before turning on the jets and striding 76-yards down the left sideline for the score to make it a one-score game.

Green was spectacular in the game, earning a ridiculous 252.8 elusiveness rating according to PFF to go with 6.50 yards after contact and seven broken tackles. His breakout performance was made all the more impactful considering 2020 starter J.D. King made his first appearance of the year while Logan Wright jettisoned to a backup role. Shortly after the game, HC Chad Lunsford was unceremoniously fired following GaSo’s 1-3 start, leading to some uncertainty regarding the Eagles’ game scripts going forward. However after last week, it’s clear that Green will necessitate a prominent role as Georgia Southern turns the page to a new coaching regime.

WR - Xavier Worthy, freshman, Texas | 17%

The Fresno, CA speed merchant, he ran a blistering 10.55 second 100-meters dash as a junior, was rated as the eighth best incoming freshman wide receiver and 62nd overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite boards. Tales of his receiving prowess were abound in training camp, with HC Steve Sarkisian indicating Worthy would have a prominent role in the Longhorns’ offense despite being a true freshman with no collegiate experience.

While Worthy has always been on Dynasty radars thanks to his elite prep billing, his last two games have made it obvious that he is ready for 12-team rosters immediately. Week 3 against Rice he caught 6-of-8 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards after catch while operating out wide 70% of the time. But that was just a precursor for Worthy’s nuclear performance against Texas Tech where he reeled in 5-of-6 targets for 100 yards and three touchdowns, making multiple impressive plays as Texas embarrassed the Red Raiders who continue to look like fools for letting Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury go in favor of Matt Wells.

He made an absurd 62-yard touchdown reception on an in-cut route where he bounced off a defender in the process of making the catch before outrunning the entire Tech secondary for the score. It was a signature play that verified all of the considerable hype he received in the preseason. With Worthy clearly establishing himself as the primary aerial weapon for UT, he should be rostered far beyond his current 17% rate.

WR - Emeka Emezie, senior, NC State | 17%

Emezie entered the season as the clear number one receiver for the Wolfpack, as he secured 47-of-69 targets for 738 yards, 15.7 YPC and five touchdowns in 2020. This year he has once again been a consistent presence in the NC State offense, catching at least five passes for 71 yards in three of the team’s first four games and doing his best work against the Wolfpack’s best opponents. He ran exactly 17 receiving routes in each lopsided victory against USF and Furman, as opposed to running 45 routes against Mississippi State and 41 versus Clemson.

The trends are clear - when NC State faces advanced competition, they lean heavily on Emezie. That trend was exacerbated last Saturday against Clemson, with Eazy-Emezie dominating their CB1 Andrew Booth Jr. so thoroughly that the Tigers were forced to move Sheridan Jones over to try and stop him in the second half, to no avail. He caught an absurd 14-of-15 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown while running an array of patterns and working over Clemson’s beleaguered corners like UFC Women’s Flyweight Champ Valentina Shevchenko worked over Lauren Murphy in UFC 266 last weekend. Thoroughly and completely.

Emezie stands to receive a similarly exhaustive workload when NC State gets into ACC play, as HC Tim Beck’s “death by a thousand cuts” offense relies on a steady stream of short-to-intermediate range passes that is balanced by a talented two-man backfield of Ricky Person JR. and Zonovan Knight. They take on a feisty Louisiana Tech team this week before embarking on the remainder of their ACC schedule. Emezie’s prolific usage in competitive games make him a quality add in all formats.

TE - Gerrit Prince, senior, UAB - 24%

Prince was listed as a Dynasty/Deep league add in this column last week, but he has proved to be much more than that following another standout performance against Tulane. Last year, Prince was behind fellow senior tight end Hayden Pittman in the tight end pecking order. Pittman logged 500 offensive reps in 2020, while Prince was on the field for 255. However their usage has flipped thus far, with Prince seeing 126 offensive snaps to Pittman’s 111.

Prince has increased his rep advantage even further over the past two games, with 79 snaps coming in that time frame as opposed to 44 for Pittman. The discrepancy coincides with Prince’s dominant last two weeks, as he posted nine receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns in that span. Pittman on the other hand has posted seven receptions for 78 yards in all four games, with his role in the offense being relegated to mostly inline duty.

According to PFF, Prince’s sterling 92.0 receiving grade is a close second in the country behind only Colorado State star TE Trey McBride’s 92.4 grade. The next closest tight end with double-digit catches is Memphis TE Sean Dykes’ 84.3 grade, a sizable gap. The Blazers have Liberty, FAU, @USM and Rice on tap over the next four weeks, as they enter the meat of their C-USA schedule. Prince needs to be rostered absolutely everywhere.

Deep/Dynasty Leagues



QB - Daniel Richardson, redshirt freshman, CMU | 1%

RB - Andrew Henry, sophomore, ULM | 0%

RB - Jaren Mangham, sophomore, USF | 2%

WR - Tyrese Chambers, sophomore, FIU | 1%

WR - Tyjon Lindsey, junior, Oregon State | 2%

TE - Zack Kuntz, sophomore, Old Dominion | 2%