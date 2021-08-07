CFF Sleeper Running Backs

Power Five



Christian Beal-Smith | Wake Forest | 5’10/201

Last year Wake Forest returned two offensive starters from a team that produced 464 total yards and 31.8 PPG in 2019. Despite losing star QB Jamie Newman to transfer and WR1 Sage Surratt opting out due to the pandemic and subsequently declaring for the NFL Draft, seventh year HC Dave Clawson still kept his fast-paced offense rolling by scoring 36.0 PPG, 444 YPG. Now after reshuffling the deck in 2020, Wake Forest is the 16th most experienced offense in the country. They bring back all five offensive line starters who have tallied 102 starts among them and should improve drastically over their pedestrian 3.9 YPC last season, though their running back tandem of Christian Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker III still managed to carve out some big games between them.

Wake Forest’s 1-2 punch worked nicely despite the inexperienced line thanks to the disparate skill sets of the top two backs which led to each of them being very productive. For his part, 22 of Beal-Smith’s 142 carries went for 10 yards or more, 15.5%, while Walker III ripped off 20 such rushes out of 119 attempts, good for a 16.8% rate. Where Beal-Smith separates himself from Walker III is “CBS” broke 11 runs of 15+ yards while Walker III only managed four such explosive plays. Furthermore, Walker III’s four explosive plays went for gains of 75, 25, 22 and 20 yards. The discrepancy in big play ability is underscored by CBS’ accruing 40.3% of his yardage on explosive rushes, while Walker III posted a breakaway percentage of 24.9%.

Walker III (5’10/206) was the clear preferred goal line option for Wake, punching in 13 scores to five for CBS. It’s hard to argue with HC Clawson’s decision to ride Walker III in short yardage, as he posted an excellent 3.83 yards after contact and runs with authority. While Beal-Smith’s 3.05 YAC is still a solid number, Walker’s ability to evade tackles, he broke 34 in 119 carries, while CBS dodged 30 in 142 reps, and move the sticks earned him the lion’s share of gold zone work. Watching his tape, Beal-Smith’s best traits are his vision to identify which parts of the line to attack on his carries, along with the footwork and balance to avoid taking pace steps which allows CBS to squeeze through openings in the line. Here are some highlights from his game against Virginia Tech last year that show his explosiveness:

With his departure, CBS is the clear top running back option in an offense that has traditionally utilized a two-back approach. The favored option to land the second RB role is Michigan transfer Christian Turner, who was praised by the coaching staff in spring. According to CFF industry analyst Jared Palmgren (@CFFJared on Twitter), CBS is currently being drafted as RB86 in the recent industry drafts and RB97 in Fantrax ADP. He also went in the 23rd round of the most recent TheCFFSite.com Best Ball league.

Between CBS and Walker III, the two combined for eight, 15+ point PPR performances in nine games last year. In deeper Best Ball formats, you can lock down a very competitive weekly RB3 by taking Beal-Smith in the RB75 range and pairing him with Turner who can be acquired in the closing rounds of the draft as a handcuff with more value to you than anyone else in the league. Wake Forest plays the 71st schedule in the country according to Phil Steele, a borderline Group of Five level lineup that is one of the most favorable slates in the P5. I’ve personally rostered CBS in several leagues and am a believer in his ability to be a core member of a quality CFF RB rotation.

LD Brown | Oklahoma State | 5’9/205

In 2019, Chuba Hubbard rushed a staggering 328 times for 2,094 yards, 6.4 YPC as OSU as a team put up a dominant 230 rushing yards per game while averaging 5.3 YPC on the year. All systems were go when Chuba indicated he will return in 2020 to reprise his RB1 role in HC Mike Gundy’s mullet-rific offense. Unfortunately fate intervened with Hubbard suffering a high ankle sprain which he played through admirably, logging at least 20 carries in OSU’s first five games before shutting it down after their loss to Oklahoma. He still led the team with 133 carries for 625 yards, 4.7 YPC and five touchdowns. The offense as a whole regressed from 230 to 187 yards rushing per game, while the yards per carry average plummeted from 5.3 to 4.1 YPC.

With Hubbard ailing, established RB2 LD Brown had taken over the starting job against Kansas State, ripping the Wildcats for 15 carries, 110 yards and 7.3 YPC. Unfortunately Brown got injured in the very next game and missed the remainder of the regular season, returning for the bowl game against Miami where he led all OSU rushers with 12 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown in a game that followed a pass-oriented game script. For some perspective on Brown's rushing ability, here's a game cut of LD's touches against a stout West Virginia defensive front.

During his absence, Dezmon Jackson (5’11/218) served as the bell-cow, rushing 55 times in a two game span for 350 yards and four touchdowns against Texas Tech and TCU before coming back to earth with 17 carries for 59 yards and 3.5 YPC, taking a backseat role to Brown in the Bowl game.

While he’s not a bruiser, Brown is an explosive runner who ran for 10+ yards 14 times in 82 carries last year, an exceptional 17% rate of such runs. Brown has shown the ability to play through contact with a 3.47 yards after carry average over his career in which he has rushed 180 times for 1,046 yard, 5.8 YPC and eight touchdowns as a consistently productive member of the OSU running back rotation for the past four years. Hubbard moves on and his 133 carries go with him. Oklahoma State’s offensive line returns three starters from 2020, but with Miami OH grad transfer C Danny Godlevske and his 39 career starts in for the spring, the unit boasts 102 total line starts.

The Mike Gundy tailback is a perennial CFF honey-hole and should be taken seriously in all formats. A laundry list of productive CFF backs have passed through the doors of T. Boone Pickens Stadium, with HC Gundy proving he likes to pick a starter and give them the bulk of the work as opposed to going with a half-and-half approach. If we combine the carries of the top three backs last year, it comes out to 315 carries. While I don’t see a 300-carry bell cow season coming from Brown or Jackson, one of them is going to tote the rock 200+ times and produce a 1,000 yard/10 touchdown campaign.

According to Jared Palmgren, LD Brown is being selected as RB98 in the recent mocks/best ball drafts. I’ve personally been taking Brown in the R21-23 range in TheCFFSite.com Industry Expert Best Ball drafts, with Brown going as RB47 at the end of R10 and Dezmon Jackson being selected by the same team in the 15th Round as a handcuff in the NBC Sports Edge Power Five CFF Best Ball Draft held in July. With Brown barely cracking the top-100 running backs and Jackson essentially going undrafted in standard 12-team CFF leagues, there is ample opportunity to take a low-investment swing on a player like LD Brown who has weekly starter upside and a defined RB2 behind him that you can take very late to keep your house in order. Cornering the market on OSU backs is a strategy that can be employed to devastating effect in deeper 14+ team leagues where it pays to handcuff two RBs from a historically profitable rushing attack.

Zander Horvath | Purdue | 6’3/230

Given his rather unique dimensions for a running back in this day and age, it’s no surprise that Alexander Horvath was initially recruited as an outside linebacker back in 2017. That’s not to say he was inexperienced in the backfield, as Horvath rushed for 3,373 yards and 50 touchdowns in his high school career. He redshirted in 2017 and played sparingly as a backup in 2018 before really penetrating the running back rotation in 2019, making four starts and rushing for 377 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries while also reeling in 17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Peeling back the curtain on Horvath’s first taste of game action, he drew the starting nod for the first three games, having a decent 19 carry, 66 yard performance while catching three-of-three passes against Nevada. He struggled the next two games, rushing 12 times for 25 yards combined against Vanderbilt and TCU and losing the starting job to King Doerue in the process. He remained in the doghouse for the next three games, playing just seven total snaps, rushing six times for 11 yards in that span. Horvath would remain in a reserve role until Purdue’s final game against Indiana where he received 23 carries that he turned into 164 yards, 7.1 YPC and two touchdowns in addition to catching all four targets for another 24 yards. Though he’s not especially shifty, Horvath is a physical ball carrier who displayed the ability to run through would-be tacklers, forcing 28 missed tackles on 79 carries which earned him a stellar 126 elusiveness rating according to PFF.

Horvath parlayed his breakout into a starting job in 2020 that he would not relinquish this time, as he ran the show in the Purdue backfield all season long recording 362 snaps to Doerue’s 60, a 6-to-1 carry advantage in Horvath’s favor, while starting all six games. In both seasons his ability to rip off big gains has remained consistent, with Horvath churning out 26 runs of 10+ yards in 168 carries which is good for an excellent 15.5% explosive play rate. Last year he developed into one of the more improbable dual-threat running backs in the country, rushing for 440 yards on 89 carries, a 4.9 YPC and two touchdowns on the ground while also securing 30-of-32 targets, zero drops and 304 yards. The only thing Horvath is missing is a lofty touchdown count, which is a casualty of HC Brohm’s pass-heavy system as Purdue rushed for just four touchdowns all season. His receiving acumen is backed up by a rock solid 80.1 PFF receiving grade which ranks 10th in the country among returning running backs. His 3.49 yards after contact average is well above the mean with Horvath sporting a 76.3 PFF rushing grade.

Here’s a nice game cut of Purdue’s thrilling contest against Minnesota last year where Horvath’s talents were on full display:

Watching Horvath on tape, you don’t see many players with his measurements (6’3/230) playing tailback. Despite his long frame, he accelerates well enough to beat defenders to the edge at times and manages to make himself skinny when hitting the hole. His one-cut, downhill running style is a problem on the second level since he’s bigger and stronger than many linebackers which leads to some pretty impressive broken tackles. He has a penchant for hurdling corners and safeties in the flats which led to some highlight reel moments, but it’s a dangerous habit. He’s not particularly elusive and while he dishes out plenty of punishment, he also takes some heavy shots which could lead to the hulking running back missing time.

Horvath is currently going off the board as RB62 in the industry drafts and RB105 overall according to Fantrax ADP, a wild discrepancy that shows just how far apart the public is from the CFF intelligentsia. In PPR leagues especially, Horvath has a well established floor with RB30 upside if things break right since he was on pace for 60 catches last year. He is a perfectly defensible selection in the RB40+ range and an absolute steal where he is going off the board now.

Group of Five



Bobby Cole | New Mexico | 5’9/211

An unheralded two-star rated recruit from Chatsworth, CA Cole was rated as the 211th running back and 3,355th overall player from the 2017 prep cycle, walking-on at New Mexico and sitting on the bench for the better part of three years before getting a shot to prove himself. In 2019, he took the first carry of his career 37 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a blowout to Notre Dame, then saw just one carry until Week 12 against Boise State. Cole carried 11 times for 58 yards and a touchdown against Air Force before earning the first start of his career in the final game of the season against Utah State, rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a 6.5 YPC. The walk-on rushed 27 times for 189 yards, 7.0 YPC and two touchdowns to wrap up his first year of game action.

Despite handling rushing duties admirably down the stretch in 2019 he returned to a backup role for the first game of 2020, playing backup to Bryson Carroll. That arrangement lasted just one game before Cole took over and never looked back, as the Chatsworth, CA product proceeded to rush for at least 90 yards in four of New Mexico’s next six games. Cole capped off the season in style as well, carrying 18 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the season finale against Fresno State. He put a vice grip on the 2021 starting job by rushing 40 times for 269 yards and three touchdowns in his last two contests. The Lobos’ starting RB ended up rushing 97 times for 548 yards, 5.6 YPC and six touchdowns while also reeling in five-of-six targets for 75 yards in the air last year, receiving third-team All-MWC honors.

The advanced data shows Cole has a flair for explosive plays, gaining 15+ yards 10 times in 97 rush attempts. While he’s not particularly adept at forcing missed tackles, Cole follows his blocks well and squares his shoulders to contact which allows him to power through arm tackles. He runs with a one-cut style and though he doesn’t have next level wiggle, Cole sets up his blocks adeptly. He’s also an ace blocker, which is important in HC Danny Gonzalez’s hybrid spread/option system where the backs have to block for the quarterback on option plays.

Last year the Lobos averaged 23.9 points and 196 rushing yards per game, HC Gonzalez’s first in Albuquerque. With the addition of dual-threat Kentucky transfer QB Terry Wilson, it’s reasonable to expect New Mexico to emphasize the run more than in 2020. Phil Steele’s computer projections predict a seven point jump to 31.0 PPG as the new offensive system takes hold. It helps that NM plays the 109th ranked schedule in the country and return nine of their top 10 offensive linemen.

Cole is going off as RB115 in the industry best ball and mock drafts, behind such dice rolls as James Cook - UGA, Joshua Mack - Liberty, Jalen Holston - VT, Penny Boone - Maryland and Kyron Drones - Baylor. Given the likelihood that he is the starting bell cow for a run-based offense with an option quarterback, a pretty strong case can be made for Cole being worthy of a top-70 running back selection.



Brad Roberts | Air Force | 5’11/200

The son of a former NFL player, John Roberts, Brad was twice named as a first-team all-conference performer on the gridiron in addition to earning first-team all-conference honors in track & field. Similar to Bobby Cole, Roberts was a two-star prospect who only received one FBS offer - Air Force. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019 and began the 2020 season as a third string running back behind established starters Timothy Jackson and Kaden Remsberg, who combined for almost 1,800 yards in 2019.

However things did not go as planned in the Falcons backfield, as Remsberg ended up getting injured necessitating Brendon Lewis switching positions from wide receiver. Then after rushing 19 times for 118 yards against Navy in Week 1, Jackson was lost for the year shortly thereafter. It was expected that second stringer Elijah Robinson would get the start in Jackson’s absence, but it was Roberts who got the nod against New Mexico and proceeded to gash the Lobos for 28 carries, 177 yards, 6.3 YPC and a touchdown. He started the final two games of the year, carrying 15 times for 98 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 blowout of Utah State, before finishing off the year with 11 rushes for 83 yards in a narrow 10-7 loss to Army. In total, Roberts rushed 64 times for 461 yards, a robust 7.2 YPC and five touchdowns in just four appearances.

Digging a little deeper into Roberts’ season, there is much reason for optimism regarding how last year’s audition will translate to 2021. His 7.2 YPC puts Roberts in exclusive company, as only Bijan Robinson, Tyler Nevens and Tyler Allgeier averaged more yards per carry last season. Though he carried the ball 64 times, Roberts was never tackled for a loss all season long. A full 20% of his carries went for 10 or more yards and he averaged 115 yards per game rushing, which would have led the entire Mountain West if he had enough games played to qualify. His rugged running style allowed Roberts to break 16 tackles and gain 4.22 yards after contact, a superb mark that ranks 11th among returning running backs. As if that isn’t enough, PFF bestows an overall offensive grade of 84.8 on Roberts, the 12th highest mark among returnees.

Air Force has a dream schedule, playing the 111th ranked slate in the country with the first five games of the year coming against:

Lafayette

@ Navy

Utah State

FAU

@ New Mexico

The soft early schedule is exactly what HC Troy Calhoun needed, as the Falcons lose the entirety of their starting offensive line. Service academies are generally well drilled and fundamentally sound, and there are three seniors still listed on the two-deep, so there shouldn’t be too much of a drop from last year’s impressive 5.9 YPC and 305 YPG average, which ranked second in the country to only Buffalo in 2020. Any loss in rushing production is likely to be offset by an increase in scoring, as the Falcons somehow finished sixth nationally with a 49% success rate and 16th overall in EPA per play which measures offensive explosiveness, however they ranked just 46th in points per drive. Their red zone inefficiency led AF to score only 24.3 PPG, which is the first time the team has scored under 31 PPG in the last seven years. I expect a return to the 30 points per game threshold, with Roberts being a major contributor.

Roberts is being drafted as RB81 in the industry leagues and sports a Fantrax ADP of 262 overall. Air Force backs are always going to take a hit in PPR leagues since they throw all of never to their RBs. However if you are in performance based or even ½ PPR formats, Roberts has the potential to be a major contributor for one of the most prolific running teams in the nation that will likely run for another 300 YPG this year. He should be considered in the RB50 ballpark in non-PPR, which is a full 25-30 spots ahead of his current ADP.

Keyon Henry-Brooks | Louisiana Tech | 6’1/200

In 2019, RB Justin Henderson rushed for 1,062 yards, a 5.6 YPC and 15 touchdowns in addition to snagging 24 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown through the air en route to second-team All-CUSA accolades. It was expected that Henderson would reprieve his role as the lead back at La Tech last year but he was banged up and ineffective, which led to Israel Tucker taking the reins and churning out 648 yards on 4.3 YPC while punching in four touchdowns in 10 games. After the dust settled, LT’s 99 YPG rushing average in 2020 was the lowest total of the Skip Holtz era, by far.

Given the coaching staff’s desire to produce a coherent rushing attack, it makes sense that HC Holtz and OC Joe Sloan would mine the transfer portal for potential replacements for the departed Tucker and Henderson. They initially sought out former Appalachian State RB Marcus Williams, who rushed for 500 yards in each of his first four collegiate seasons. However when Henry-Brooks hit the portal and became available, OC Sloan simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring in the former SEC starting running back.

It’s easy to see why La Tech would have interest in Henry-Brooks. He began the 2020 season as a backup to Ja’Veon Marlow before supplanting Marlow as the starter after his first appearance of the season against South Carolina when he carried 12 times for 72 yards and a 5.5 YPC. In six games, “KHB” rushed 120 times, an average of 20 per game, for 492 yards, 4.1 YPC and two touchdowns while also catching 28-of-33 passes for 258 yards and zero drops. Logging 20 carries per game against an exclusively SEC schedule while running behind 0-9 Vanderbilt’s overmatched offensive line is a tall task, but Henry-Brooks managed to do it.

Despite finishing 5-5, Louisiana Tech was outscored by an average of 24.7 PPG to 34.7 PPG and managed to gain only 316 total yards per game, the 15th worst such mark in the country last season. HC Holtz brought in two offensive line transfers - TCU RG Kellton Hollins and ULM RT Samuel Williams - to help bolster a beleaguered group that allowed 29 sacks and a 8.1% sack rate. It is reasonable to expect the team’s rushing numbers to more closely resemble the 168 yards per game average of 2019, since that is more in-line with Holtz’s previous LT teams before last year’s offensive line dumpster fire.

Henry-Brooks doesn’t even have an ADP because he just transferred to Louisiana Tech and hadn’t even been in the Fantrax system until earlier this week, so owners have had to use a placeholder for him. With Louisiana Tech having nowhere to go but up from their paltry 99 YPG last year, there is a pretty good shot that the Bulldogs start up another 1,000 yard rusher streak like the six-year run of century club backs LT produced from 2012-2017. Henry Brooks should be targeted in the RB 70 range, which is roughly 21 spots ahead of presumptive starter Marcus Williams before KHB transferred in last month.