CFF - Fantasy Futures News and Notes

CFF Futures and Bowl Analysis

I will be analyzing the news and bowl slate over the next few weeks to touch on how some late-season performances could affect personnel decisions for College Fantasy Football purposes in 2020.

Clemson's Skill Positions:

It's a given that Travis Etienne is gone after his electric performance against Ohio State in the CFB Playoffs. and the heir apparent to the Clemson RB legacy is firmly established to be Lyn-J Dixon. In the wake of a 103 carry, 636 yard, 6.2 YPC, 6 TD showing this year, he will be a highly sought after commodity should be selected in the 2nd-3rd round range in 2020 CFF Drafts. However it's the wide receiver group where the questions arise, as it is assumed that 2019 leading receiver, Tee Higgins, will be declaring for the NFL Draft. His absence leaves a production void on the outside for living-legend QB Trevor Lawrence, so the question is who will be the WR to benefit from Higgins' departure? It had appeared that sophomore Justyn Ross would step into the featured role, however a closer look at his 2019 numbers have me questioning this assumption. Ross' YPC dropped from 21.7 to 12.9, while his drop percentage increased from 4.1% to 8.4%. Additionally his Yards After Catch fell from 10.2 to 4.5 yards as Ross' advanced metrics decreased across the board from his stellar freshman season. This is important because Clemson brought in a pair of highly touted 2019 freshmen wide receivers in Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata that should challenge for playing time next year. I might be going out on a ledge here, but my money is on the five-star recruit out of California, Ngata, to emerge as the top play-maker for the Tigers in 2020. He dominated the 2019 Clemson spring game and with a full year getting acclimated to the college level should continue to build on his 17/240/14.1/3TD line this season.

Oklahoma's Wide Receivers:



Target hog CeeDee Lamb is a virtual lock to be heading to the NFL, so the Alpha-Dog role of the Oklahoma wide receiver group is wide open. Early on it appeared that Charleston Rambo would be groomed to take over, as he posted three 100-yard games and four touchdowns in the first four games of the season. However he hasn't posted a 100-yard game since September and only has caught one touchdown pass in that span. In his last three games he caught five passes for 42 yards and zero touchdowns, not exactly WR1 usage. Instead I view HC Lincoln Riley turning the page to the next generation of promising Sooner wideouts in Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease to take over the lead role. From what i've seen during the season, i'm going with the more polished Haselwood to be their breakout 2020 performer. His usage against LSU foreshadow's a more prominent role in the offense, as he finished second in both targets (5) and receptions (3) in the loss. He also caught a would-be touchdown catch in the back of the end-zone, but was pushed out of bounds before getting a foot down. Haselwood was ranked by Rivals.com as the 7th best high school wide receiver prospect of the entire decade, boasting the kind of superstar pedigree that could lead to huge numbers in Oklahoma's lethal offense.

Hawaii's Wide Receivers:

The Rainbow Warriors' run and shoot offense averaged 337 yards passing per game produced a staggering four receivers who posted over 900 yards receiving on the year. Of those four receivers, three are seniors who depart in 2020 - Cedric Byrd, JoJo Ward and Jason-Matthew Sharsh. The lone returning starting receiver is Jared Smart, who caught 87 passes for 1,129 yards and five touchdowns on the year. With Cal transfer slot-receiver Melquise Stovall being dismissed in October, Hawaii's 2020 WR corps will be replacing four of their top-five receivers. The Hawaii Bowl wide receiver alignment may shed some light on the early favorites for the open starting jobs alongside Smart. Hawaii redshirt freshman Nick Mardner is unusually tall for a Hawaii receiver at 6'5/190, but he caught 2-of-4 targets for 61 yards and a 38-yard touchdown against BYU. The lanky Canadian provided an imposing option along the sidelines for QB Cole McDonald and could land himself a starting spot in 2020 should he continue to improve as a sophomore. James Phillips was relegated to second-string work this year but turned heads in pre-season scrimmages by catching multiple touchdowns and taking the top off of the defense with his speed. He could very well climb the depth chart and assume a starting role next season, much like Sharsh did this season despite barely playing in his first 3 years. However my favorite option to breakout next season is the 5'10/165 former-high school quarterback, freshman Lincoln Victor. He was named Washington state player of the year in 2018 and showcased the kind of shiftiness and fast-twitch burst that allows small, quick receivers to thrive in the run and shoot. His versatility will allow HC Nick Rolovich to line him up all over the formation including out of the backfield, where he should see a carry or two per game and add trick-play potential thanks to his 71% completion percentage as a QB in high school. Lincoln Victor is my choice to breakout for Hawaii in 2020.

Quick Hits

LSU Running Backs:

Though very highly touted true freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. were expected to be part of a committee approach to replacing Clyde Edwards-Helaire, it was Sophomore RB Chris Curry got the nod to handle primary-back duties for LSU. The decision by Coach O to ride the more experienced runner goes along with LSU's longtime tradition of a defined RB hierarchy. We saw it last year with Nick Brousette playing ahead of the more versatile CEH, and previously with Darius Guice sitting behind stud-RB Leonard Fournette. It will be very interesting to see how this situation unfolds next season, but the early favorite for RB1 duties goes to Curry.

Pitt's successor to FFrench

OC Mark Whipple is known for his quick-hit passing attack that blows up wide receiver reception totals, just ask Andy Isabella. This year Maurice Ffrench was the main recipient of Kenny Pickett's numerous passes, catching 96 balls for 850 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. Ffrench departs next year, so the search is on for Whipple's next PPR darling. Enter the superbly named sophomore Shocky Jacques-Louis who was used only sparingly over the first two months until Ffrench missed some time due to injury. Over his last five games, "Shock-Jacques" caught 28 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 7 times for 36 yards. His game fits Whipple's style perfectly, as Jacques-Louis can be expected to rack up 70+ receptions next season as the Panthers' WR1.

Oklahoma State Wide Receivers:

Tylan Wallace was lost for the season with an ACL tear leaving a gaping hole in the OSU passing attack. Initially, it appeared junior Dillon Stoner would be the preferred option to fill Wallace's shoes, as he caught 24 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns over his last 4 regular season games. However Stoner only received three targets, catching all of them, for a measly one yard against Texas A&M in their bowl game. Instead it was sophomore Braydon Johnson who took over, catching five-of-ten passes for 124 yards, a 24.8 YPC and two touchdowns on the day. Johnson had shown flashes of potential during the season, but this was his official coming-out party. The value of each wide receiver hinges on whether or not Wallace declares, but my gut is telling me Braydon Johnson is the receiver to own in Stillwater.

Temple Re'Mahn Davis:

Opening the season Temple HC Geoff Collins split the backfield work evenly between Jaeger Gardner and freshman Re-Mahn Davis. However it was quickly apparent that Gardner was being thrown a bone as the longer tenured back while Davis got his feet wet. Despite missing a game with injury and being slowed in early November while recovering, Davis showed why he should be a priority in 2020 CFF drafts by providing almost all of Temple's offense in their ill-fated bowl loss to UNC. Even in a losing effort, he displayed the toughness and burst of a productive CFF starting RB. On the year, he rushed 193 times for 936 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the Owls. 21 PPG RB's with upside and two years of eligibility don't grow on trees, so Davis should be on your CFF radar in 2020.