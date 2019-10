UCLA quarterback Gary Beban became the school's first – and to this day, only – Heisman winner after leading the Bruins to a 7-2-1 record and No. 10 national ranking in 1967. In his three seasons in Westwood, Beban accrued a 25-5-2 record with over 5,300 yards of total offense and 58 touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad