CFB Week 7 DFS Values Report

WIth Missouri/Vandy, LSU/Florida and potentially Ole Miss/Arkansas all either postponed or at least in danger of it, the main Draft Kings slate is thinner than usual. Here are some of the most affordable options who could provide large returns on investment.

Quarterbacks

Value Plays

Jarret Doege - West Virginia - $7,500

It’s gotten to the point where you can essentially trot out a compliment of players from whatever offense lines up opposite Kansas and do pretty well. Their porous defense has allowed 38, 47 and 47 points to opposing offenses in their first three games while making previously unknown freshman quarterbacks Grayson McCall and Shane Illingworth look like seasoned pros.

This week a pretty competent West Virginia offense that is averaging 32 points and 263 passing yards per game hosts the Jayhawks. The Mountaineers are coming off a nice 27-21 victory over Baylor and will be looking to feast on this soft Kansas secondary. At $7,500, Doege is a suitable mid-priced, high-floor option that you can plug-in at Super Flex if you can cut corners elsewhere.

Bargain Bin

Devin Leary - NC State - $6,300

With the loss of Florida/LSU and the potential postponement of Mississippi/Arkansas, the QB crop is thinning out rapidly. Over at NC State, HC Dave Doeren is rebounding from a disappointing 4-8 season with a 3-1 record while averaging 34.2 PPG. Florida State transfer Bailey Hockman won the starting QB job out of camp and led NC State to a dramatic 45-42 opening game victory over Wake Forest. However in their second game against Virginia Tech, Hockman was ineffective and pulled in favor of 2019 starter Devin Leary who promptly completed 12-of-16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Leary then led back-to-back winning efforts against Pitt and UVA in which NC State averaged 34 PPG while Leary posted a 6-1 ratio.

This week the surging Wolfpack face a Duke defense that has lost both opening week starting cornerbacks to injury and has stumbled to a 1-4 record. Leary is in the bargain bin for a reason, as he’s still not exactly a blue-chip option yet. However at a thrifty $6,300 price tag Leary is defensible contrarian selection.

Super Savers

Sam Hartman - Wake Forest - $5,800

It seems like just yesterday when Sam Hartman was being ranked as a top-20 pre-season CFF quarterback. Then Sage Surratt opted out, Donovan Greene hurt his back, Wake Forest started 1-2 and all of a sudden the Demon Deacons fast-paced offensive attack that led the FBS in plays per game last year is on the outs. This week Wake gets a Virginia team that might be starting a backup QB that wears a fullback’s number and was just manhandled by NC State last week.

I think we see the gun-slinging Wake Forest offense of old this week. They had a game against Notre Dame postponed before throttling Campbell 66-14 to get their offensive groove back a little bit. Donovan Greene is back along with Taylor Morin and Jaquari Roberson as a formidable wide receiver corps. A Wake Forest stack could be quite profitable while cutting costs as Roberson sports a $4,700 price tag while Taylor Morin will cost you $5,200.

Running Backs

Value Plays

Tank Bigsby - Auburn - $5,900

Almost single-handedly Auburn’s five-star freshman prodigy seems to have resurrected the Tiger running game. While running behind a line of three-star newcomers, Bigsby gained 146 yards on 20 carries for a 7.3 YPC while catching four passes for 16 yards as Auburn’s newly anointed bell-cow of the present and future. Bigsby routinely found extra yards through jukes, spins and jump-cuts, as he dodged an absurd 14 tackles while racking up an average of 5,0 yards after contact on the day.

Which is why it’s puzzling to me that Bigsby is still floating around at the sub-.$6,000 plateau. I’d much rather have him than similarly priced Eric Gray and Zonovan Knight who still have to peel off carries to prominent backfield-mates. I foresee a slow-paced game against South Carolina where Bigsby and Kevin Harris face-off in a ground war.

Bargain Bin

Rodrigues Clark - Memphis - $5,600

I suppose one of the few nice aspects of this jigsaw-puzzle-esque season is the big games are so staggered that the marquee G5 matchups get a lot more shine from the CFB press than they would have received in past seasons. Case in point is the much anticipated showdown between AAC powerhouses UCF and Memphis. This game has all the elements of a DFS dream matchup, as each team scored over 40 points per game last season with no signs of slowing down in 2020.

Story continues