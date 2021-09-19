CFB Week 3: Where were the Saints scouts watching?

The New Orleans Saints scouting staff traveled all over the nation for the third week of the college football season, visiting a range of stadiums to look for the next great NFL draft prospects. Some of the games their scouts hit up this week were higher profile than others, but they’re known for finding diamonds in the rough. And remember: just because the Saints sent a scout to a game, it doesn’t mean they’ll end up drafting anyone who played that day. It’s just another data point in a months-long process. Here’s where reports linked the Saints scouts on Saturday: