CFB Week 14 bets you need to make: 11/29

RED ZONE RESPECT

Iowa and Nebraska renew hostilities Friday afternoon in this year's edition of the Battle of I-680 – and while the Cornhuskers can earn bowl eligibility with a victory, it won't be easy. Not only do the Hawkeyes come in having won each of the past four meetings in the head-to-head series, they've also been one of the most consistently dangerous teams in the red zone.

Iowa enters the final week of the regular season ranked sixth in the country in red-zone success rate at 94.6 percent (35 scores in 37 trips) and should take advantage against a Nebraska team sitting 121st overall in red-zone defense (90.7 percent).

Iowa has made the most of its red-zone visits this season, which is one of the reasons why it's well-positioned to play in a marquee bowl game – and should continue that trend Friday. We like the Hawkeyes to cover.

RUNNING AWAY WITH IT

The Boise State Broncos are in position for a New Year's Six berth – but they'll need a solid effort at Colorado State on Friday to remain in the hunt. Fortunately for the Broncos, they're well-positioned to dominate play in their regular-season finale; they rank just outside the top-40 in rushing offense (184.5 yards per game) and should surpass that mark against a Rams team allowing a whopping 205.5 yards per game on the ground. And CSU's ground struggles aren't limited to the defense, as they've managed just 87 total rushing yards – on 61 carries! – over their previous two games.

Boise State should be able to control the clock with ease in this one, keeping Colorado State below its team total.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

Not much has gone right for the Arkansas Razorbacks as they mercifully wind down their season Friday against visiting Missouri. The Razorbacks have been one of the worst SU (2-9) and ATS options (3-8) in the SEC coming into Friday's encounter, while boasting one of the scariest turnover margins in the nation at -6.

While the Tigers (5-6 SU, 4-7 ATS) are fortunate to be in the hunt for a bowl berth (they'll gain eligibility with a win), they've done well to turn other teams' mistakes into points. Missouri enters the game having scored five defensive touchdowns so far this season, tied for second-most in the country.

With Arkansas' struggles hanging onto the football (21 turnovers in 11 games) and Missouri's pick-six prowess, we like the chances of this game producing a special teams or defensive score.