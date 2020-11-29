CFB Week 13 Breakout Performers

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

A handful of issues have plagued Mississippi State this season. Transfers due to a new coaching staff, poor defense, opt outs, injuries — the whole nine yards. QB play has also been a major problem, save for KJ Costello’s opening performance against LSU. For the first time in a while, those QB issues subsided for an afternoon.

Will Rogers, who has been an on-and-off starter this season, had his best game of the year on Saturday despite the loss. With the non-QB run game holding up at only about three yards per carry, Rogers had to take on the burden of the offense. He threw a whopping 61 passes, completing 45 of them for 440 yards and three scores. His 440 yards were the most of any player over the weekend. Oh, and Rogers threw zero interceptions either, I might add.

On the one hand, that many attempts will surely produce yardage and scoring volume. It’s basically a given, barring Rogers playing some absolutely horrible football. What’s impressive is that Rogers threw that many passes while maintaining his best yards per attempt all season: a solid 7.2 yards per pass. Rogers’ previous high on the year was just 6.7 yards per attempt, barely passable for an FBS starter.

What’s important about a game like this is that it’s what the offense should look like under Mike Leach. Maybe 61 attempts is a tad extreme, but Leach QBs always have a game or two like this per year while regularly throwing 35 to 45 times a game. That Rogers finally proved himself capable of playing that kind of high-volume, checkdown-oriented style is an encouraging sign for what Leach’s offense at Mississippi State could grow into.

Unfortunately, there will not be many more chances to find out this year. Mississippi State gets Auburn in a couple weeks and that’s it. Auburn has a solid defense, though, so perhaps one last quality performance out of Rogers to end the year could instill some real confidence in him moving into 2021.

USF QB Jordan McCloud

USF’s QB story is not unlike Mississippi State’s. Though the Bulls never had a Costello versus LSU game early in the year, they battled QB struggles all throughout the year. They waffled on a number of different starting quarterbacks, one of which was Jordan McCloud. McCloud was the starter heading into the year, but he played himself out of the clear No.1 spot a number of times. In USF’s last game of the year (per the current schedule, at least), McCloud finally showed some real signs of life.

McCloud, despite the loss, did all he could to keep up in a shootout against UCF. In fact, he was one of just three passers all weekend to earn at least 400 yards. In all, McCloud finished with 32 completions on 46 attempts while picking up 404 yards and a quartet of touchdowns.

The redshirt sophomore’s performance came out of nowhere. McCloud is talented, do not get me wrong, but he so rarely proved it this year. In 2020, McCloud had never earned more than 300 passing yards in a game. He also had just five passing touchdowns to show for 148 attempts leading into Saturday night. McCloud was hardly ever putting yards or points on the board, yet he absolutely tore it up whenever he got the slightest of windows to work with against UCF.

And that may be the biggest part of the equation here. This was USF’s first year with a new coaching staff and McCloud was never exactly given a full vote of confidence as the starter. He needed a game like this — a game to just let it rip and see what happens — to perhaps unlock some faith in himself and play as a more confident, controlled QB consistently. Since the year is likely over for USF, we may not get a chance to see it again in 2020, but hopefully McCloud can build on this showing for 2021.

Oklahoma State RB Dezmon Jackson

Even though Chuba Hubbard has not been the star many expected this season, filling in for his shoes is a tall order. Hubbard, who missed this week’s game against Texas Tech with a leg injury, is still widely regarded as one of the most explosive RBs in the country, when healthy. For this week’s game, backup Dezmon Jackson had to step up into the full-time role, and boy did he take advantage of the opportunity.

Yes, yes, before you say it: Texas Tech’s defense is not good. It’s better than the Kingsbury-Mahomes days, but “good” would be an overstatement. Still, Jackson’s performance was one for the books. On a hefty 36 carries, Jackson earned 235 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, sprinkling in a couple of checkdown receptions for 10 yards.

Jackson’s emergence, though unexpected, is not entirely out of nowhere. Against a horrid Kansas defense about six weeks back, Jackson took 10 carries for 91 yards. Maybe there is not a whole lot to glean from playing against Kansas in garbage time, but at least he beat up on a team he should have. Now, with a legit RB workload, Jackson proved he can be the team’s lead back, whenever the time comes for that to be the case full-time.

If anything, Jackson could stand to add more as a pass-catcher moving forward. He did very little in the pass game in this one despite his rushing volume. He also only had two career receptions heading into Saturday, so it’s not like this was out of the ordinary for him. Gauging Jackson’s workload for the rest of this year likely just relies on the health of Hubbard and others, but if you can predict Jackson will get some amount of run, it seems he is more than capable of producing in Gundy’s offense.

South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert earned the distinct honor of being this week’s only receiver with over 200 yards. In fact, Tolbert took it a step further and hit the next milestone: 250 yards. By the end of the win over Arkansas State, Tolbert earned 10 receptions for 252 yards and three scores.

What’s more insane is how much more he produced than his teammates. Usually when a receiver has a game like this, it means the entire passing offense erupted for 500-plus passing yards, but that was not quite the case. Tolbert earned 201 yards more than any other receiver on the team, in large part because he caught all but one of the team’s 20-plus yard passes.

For Tolbert, the encouraging part is not breaking out entirely, but proving how exceptionally high his highs can be. Tolbert has been a good receiver for South Alabama all year, earning at least 75 yards in five other games prior to Saturday. Tolbert had never quite had an absolute face-melter like this game against Arkansas State, though. Now South Alabama knows full well what Tolbert is capable of, particularly as a field-stretcher.

