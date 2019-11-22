CFB Week 13 bets you need to make: 11/22

CONFLICTING STRENGTHS

The Bronze Boot will be up for grabs Friday night as the Wyoming Cowboys put their unbeaten home record on the line against the Colorado State Rams. Wyoming's 20th-ranked rush offense (219.8 yards per game) has been driving the bus all season, and should play well against a Rams run defense that has been torched for nearly 207 yards per game on the ground.

However, the Rams have their own offensive advantage coming into this one: They rank 12th in the nation in passing offense (315.7 yards per game) and should feast on a Wyoming secondary that ranks near the bottom of the FBS (282.1 YPG allowed).

Colorado State will take to the air, and Wyoming will get it done on the ground. And while this one might be too close to call from an ATS perspective, we feel confident that the Over will prevail.

SPARTANS SEE A SIZABLE SPREAD

The Michigan State Spartans might not be playing like it, but oddsmakers have them as an enormous favorite for Saturday's Big Ten showdown with host Rutgers. Not only do the Spartans come into the game on a five-game losing streak, they've scored more than 10 points just once in that span while losing four of them by 20+ points. Their fortunes might very well change this weekend against a Rutgers unit that has lost eight of nine while ranking 127th in scoring offence (15.3) and 126th in points allowed (38.6).

That said, MSU needed everything it had to pull out a 14-10 home victory in last year's meeting. Nothing in their recent history suggests the Spartans should be three-touchdown road favorites against any FBS team – not even Rutgers. We like the home team and the points.

RUNNING THE SHOW

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish might not have enough time to make it to a New Year's Six bowl game, but they're still in great position to finish strong as they host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday. The Fighting Irish have bounced back with three consecutive wins since that one-sided loss to Michigan – and their run defense has been particularly solid, having held Navy (4.8 yards per carry), Duke (3.2) and Virginia Tech (2.8) well below their season rushing averages.

Extending that run will be pivotal against a Boston College team that ranks fifth in the nation in rushing (281.7 yards per game). Expect host Notre Dame to make life difficult for A.J. Dillon and the rest of the Eagles' rush attack – and with Boston College struggling mightily in the passing game, we favor the Under on their team total.

GOING UNDER

Their dream of an undefeated season is over, but there's still plenty at stake for the Baylor Bears as they tangle with the visiting Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The Bears have the Big 12 championship in their sights despite watching a 28-3 lead evaporate in last week's stunning 34-31 loss to Oklahoma.

While Baylor is known for having one of the most impressive offenses in the conference, it'll be the defense in the spotlight Saturday as the Bears look to rebound after allowing the Sooners to rack up 525 total yards. Texas has limited opponents to 47 total points in its past two games after allowing 30+ in five straight.

With both teams having something left to play for, and the Under having cashed in six consecutive meetings (with only one of those games exceeding 45 total points), we like the Longhorns and Bears to finish below the total.