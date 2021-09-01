CFB Week 1: UAB vs. Jacksonville St. Best Bets









A big week of College Football is coming up. Before we get to the marquee matchups of the week we have the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers going up against the FCS Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a nationally-televised game Wednesday night in Montgomery.



UAB Blazers vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks ( +16) Total: 51.5

The UAB Blazers enter this season with plenty of optimism. The Blazers have an implied regular-season Win Total of 7.5 that's juiced to the Over. There are 17 starters returning, on a team that went 6-3 last season and were Conference USA champs. The Blazers also have 11 super seniors who are taking advantage of extra availability due to COVID-19. Head Coach Billy Clark’s team has one of the top defenses in the country and should be able to run the football effectively. They are projected to be the favorites in 10 of their 12 games this year.

The JSU Gamecocks are also coming off a conference title. They won the Ohio Valley Conference with a 6-1 spring campaign. Jacksonville State has one of the better FCS programs and is always a threat to win the FCS title. Last season they upset Florida International and had Florida State on the ropes for a half before they eventually lost by 17. This will be Jacksonville State's first season as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The initial line on this game had the Blazers as a 14.5-point favorite with the Total set at 47.5. Since then the line has ballooned to the Blazers being a 16.5-point favorite. Some books have even gone to 17. The Total has moved up 4-points to 51.5.

Jacksonville State may be an FCS team, but I don't view them as pushovers. The point spread is moving in the wrong direction. UAB was 3-6 ATS last season. They were 2-4 ATS as favorites. UAB should win the game, but a blowout seems unlikely. The Blazers defense will be the best unit on the field tonight, so I think even the Total is too high. Last season the Blazers were 3-1 to the Under in games with Totals higher than 50.



EDGE: Gamecocks +16