CFB Week 1 Bets, Odds: BYU vs Arizona

BYU (-12) vs Arizona

The Zach Wilson era is over at BYU and it will be sorely missed.

Wilson left BYU with an 8-3-1 ATS mark in 2020, and man, I hope we get some of that from the Cougars again this season.

BYU opened as -11.5 favorites but are trending towards -13 on most outlets. It sits at -12 on PointsBet now after being -11.5 this morning. I played the -11.5 at -118 odds.

Jaren Hall will be the starting quarterback for BYU entering this season and get the start against Arizona in the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to start the post-Wilson era.

Hall's brother and father played running back at BYU, so you know Jaren can get busy on the ground.

Hall has not started since 2019, opting out of 2020 like a lot of athletes because of the uncertainty of a football season during COVID.

However, in 2019, Hall had 83 rushing yards on 16 attempts in his first start. In the second, he gained 54 rushing yards on seven attempts. He scored both times combining for three rushing touchdowns.

Besides an impressive 69.2% completion percentage in both starts (27/39) and one touchdown through the air, we have not witnessed Hall much as a passer. Both of those starts came against USF and Utah State, even though Arizona is not much better, if at all.

To assist Hall, BYU has running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and posted 1,399 total yards (1,225 rush, 174 rec). Tight end Isaac Rex also returns and he is a huge asset to Hall's development.

Rex scored 12 receiving touchdowns last season on 37 receptions for 429 yards. The Cougars also signed incoming transfers from Washington, wide receivers Puka and Samson Nacua.

For this upcoming season, Puka Nacua was named to 247Sports All-Transfer Team, so Hall already has three impactful weapons.

On the other hand, Arizona has two weapons of its own but in a weird and different way than you might expect.

The Wildcats intend to play two starting quarterbacks in the first half versus BYU and determine who gets more playing time in the second half.

Isn't that what spring ball and scrimmages are for, in other words, the past four months?

Fisch cannot decide between the two Arizona quarterbacks, Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer. Cruz will be the starter, but Plummer is expected to play as well.

The Wildcats have lost 12 straight games and 11 of the 12 games by 10 or more points. That only loss by single digits was the final game of their 2020 season to USC. Since then, they hired a new head coach in Jedd Fisch.

Fisch was the New England Patriots quarterback coach last season, meaning Cam Newton was his guy. Well, good luck Arizona.

Fisch should have just stayed in New England -- he would have faced the same QB controversy there as he is here.

Anyways, Arizona has not played on a neutral site since 2017 and sits 2-11 SU (15.3%) away from home since 2018 (yikes).

BYU is 3-1 ATS and SU (75%) since 2018 on neutral fields and won all three by 19 or more points, per NBC's Edge Finder.

I have to back BYU in Week 1 against an Arizona team still figuring themselves out with a new coaching staff.

The Wildcats are 3-8 ATS (27.2%) as a road dog since 2018. Those covers came in 2018 and 2019, but in all 11 games, Arizona is 0-11 on the ML (0%).

Not to make matters worse but they lost by 10 or more points in nine of those 11 games as a road dog (81.8%).

The 1-2 punch on the ground of Hall and Allgeier will be able to make enough splash plays on the ground against a team that allowed a Pac-12 worst 39.8 PPG and 473.0 YPG in 2020.

Arizona also had two sacks in five games last season, so Hall should have plenty of time to gain some in-game chemistry with his receiving core.

In a dome setting, something neither team has much experience playing in, BYU should be able to march up and down the field and force a few turnovers on defense against Arizona's QB experiment.

Let's go 2 units at the -11.5 and -12 number and one unit up to -13.

I prefer not to play this past -13 but taking -14 for a two-touchdown push is probably where this line will end up at by Saturday night -- so I will get an early edge now.

Pick: BYU -12 (2u)

