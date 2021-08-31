CFB Week 1 Bets, Odds: Clemson vs. Georgia









Georgia vs. Clemson (-3)

The quarterback showdown for this matchup will be all over your televisions this week. It's No. 5 Georgia's JT Daniels versus No. 3 Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei.

Both will be mentioned in the Heisman conversation throughout the year and the winner here will have a leg up on the competition as Georgia versus Clemson headlines Week 1.

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is 9-5-1 ATS (64.2%) on neutral fields and to the Under. In five of those 15 games, Georgia has been the underdog. The Bulldogs lost four of those five games outright as the dog but covered the spread three times.

Since 2018, Clemson is 6-2 ATS (75%) on neutral field contests compared to Georgia's 3-4-1 mark (42.8%).

The Tigers are 5-1 ATS as the favorite (83.3%) on neutral fields, while the Bulldogs are 1-1 ATS (50%) as the underdog, plus 0-2 on the ML (0%), per NBC's Edge Finder.

Clemson ATS Neutral Site Favorite since 2018

The last time the Tigers opened the season on a neutral field was in 2012 when they beat Auburn.

The following season in 2013, Clemson opened on a neutral field versus Georgia and beat the Bulldogs. Then, in 2014, Georgia trashed Clemson 45-21 to open the season and that marked the last time they met.

That 2013 loss for the Bulldogs was also the last time Georgia lost a season-opener. Georgia was 2-3 ATS away from home last year, so I am intrigued how they open Week 1 away from Athens with plenty of time to prepare.

The location of this top-five showdown, Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers play.

Why is that important? That was also the location of the last four ACC Championship games -- all won by Clemson.

Georgia returns five on defense compared to Clemson bringing back nine. I think Clemson's defense will be a difference-maker in this matchup with more starts and experience than Georgia's.

Clemson brings back wide receiver Justyn Ross and a plethora of tight ends. Georgia is replacing a ton in the secondary and will rely on Clemson transfer Derrion Kendrick as the No. 1 corner. Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson during spring practice.

Uiagalelei started two games last season at quarterback for Clemson. He beat Boston College by six and lost to Notre Dame in double OT by seven. In both outings, Uiagalelei looked fantastic despite his team not playing the best around him, specifically the defense.

He went 59-of-85 passing (69.4%) for 781 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air. He added two rushing scores on 19 carries and 27 yards.

Georgia's Daniels only played four games last year, but he impressed with 1,231 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to two interceptions. He has only started five games in the past two seasons, winning all five, but he has yet to play a scary SEC or ACC defense.

Of course, Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Cincinnati were good, great or respectable defenses at times last season, but they are not the Alabama's, Clemson's, etc.

Georgia enters this game with an injury list that resembles the length of a grocery list. Whether some of the questionable players actually play or not, Clemson will have the advantage in the health department.

I will back Dabo Swinney and that Tigers defense to get Uiagalelei's first ATS cover on a familiar field. I trust Clemson and their preparation away from home in Week 1 and think the Tigers have enough playmakers to allow Uiagalelei to shine.

I played Clemson -3 (-115) and would not play this past that as the -3 is the key number with the push.

Beyond -3.5 you lose value here, although I do believe the Tigers can take this by a touchdown.

Pick: Clemson -3 (1u)

