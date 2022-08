CFB teams with best odds of winning next year’s national championship, according to Tipico Sportsbook

The Alabama Crimson Tide are in search of revenge after coming up just short against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 National Championship. The Tide are in search of their 19th in program history while head coach, Nick Saban, is in pursuit of his eighth.

Tipico Sportsbook has released its early odds for which program will win the national championship for the 2022 season, and the Crimson Tide are on top followed by Georgia and Ohio State.

The 16 teams with the best odds of winning it all, via Tipico Sportsbook:

Miami Hurricanes

Odds: +8000

2021 record: 7-5

Penn State Nittany Lions

Odds: +8000

2021 record: 7-6

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Odds: +7000

2021 record: 12-2

Oregon Ducks

Odds: +6000

2021 record: 10-4

Utah Utes

Odds: +6000

2021 record: 10-4

Texas Longhorns

Odds: +6000

2021 record: 5-7

Wisconsin Badgers

Odds: +6000

2021 record: 9-4

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Odds: +4000

2021 record: 11-2

Michigan Wolverines

Odds: +4000

2021 record: 12-2

Oklahoma Sooners

Odds: +3000

2021 record: 11-2

Texas A&M Aggies

Odds: +2000

2021 record: 8-4

USC Trojans

Odds: +2000

2021 record: 4-8

Clemson Tigers

Odds: +1200

2021 record: 10-3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Odds: +320

2021 record: 11-2

Georgia Bulldogs

Odds: +300

2021 record: 14-1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Odds: +190

2021 record: 13-2

