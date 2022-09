CFB teams with best odds of winning this year’s national championship, according to Bet MGM

Week 3 of college football is in the books, and conference play is officially upon us! The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Vanderbilt Commodores to start SEC play. The last time the Crimson Tide and Commodores met, Alabama traveled to Nashville and came out with a 59-0 thrashing of the ranked Vanderbilt side.

Bet MGM has released its updated odds for which program will win the national championship for the 2022 season. Alabama has actually fallen out of the first place spot, and Georgia is the new No. 1. As things stand, it looks like both Alabama and Georgia are headed for back-to-back playoff spots.

The 16 teams with the best odds of winning it all, via Bet MGM Sportsbook:

Washington Huskies

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 3-0

Utah Utes

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 2-1

Texas A&M Aggies

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 2-1

Oregon Ducks

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 2-1

Ole Miss Rebels

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 3-0

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 3-0

Kentucky Wildcats

Odds: +10000

2022 record: 3-0

Tennessee Volunteers

Odds: +5000

2022 record: 3-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

Odds: +5000

2022 record: 3-0

Oklahoma Sooners

Odds: +4000

2022 record: 3-0

Michigan Wolverines

Odds: +2500

2022 record: 3-0

USC Trojans

Odds: +1200

2022 record: 3-0

Clemson Tigers

Odds: +1000

2022 record: 3-0

Ohio State Buckeyes

Odds: +300

2022 record: 3-0

Alabama Crimson Tide

Odds: +200

2022 record: 3-0

Georgia Bulldogs

Odds: +175

2022 record: 3-0

