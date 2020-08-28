CFB Storylines of the Week

Trouble in the Big Ten
It’s not been the best of times for the Big Ten conference this week. While the Pac-12 has largely avoided real controversy over its own decision to postpone the fall season, not so with its Midwestern brethren. The week saw the parents of multiple players -- led by the father of star Ohio State CB Shaun Wade -- protest in front of conference offices in Chicago, in a scene that felt somewhat unreal due to the fact that the offices themselves were not open due to the ongoing pandemic.
Those protests were just a overture for the big shebang, an actual lawsuit against the Big Ten on behalf of eight players, asserting that the season’s postponement potentially cost football players future money (either from the NFL or from NIL opportunities) and that if the decision came without a vote, it could be made void due to the conference going against its own governing rules.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been insistent in the fact that the decision to postpone was made on sound grounds and after extensive conversation. Which, not exactly the same thing as a vote. Warren has also made clear that the conference will not revisit the postponement. And probably for fair reason. Liability concerns would be overwhelming with a reversal. You can’t shut down your conference for health reasons and then back up on that decision two weeks later, when nothing has changed on the ground.
Let the scheduling machinations commence
And speaking of the situation on the ground, conference schedule-makers are probably going to be sweating over the next few weeks. Games are now beginning to get pushed back due to regional COVID-19 hotspots. Most notably a matchup between Virginia Tech and NC State scheduled for Sept. 12 has been moved to Sept. 26, due to the fact that the NC State campus is currently a hotbed of disease after multiple clusters of the dread virus were discovered. Troy and Louisiana-Monroe have also moved what would have been a Sept. 5 matchup a full three months back, to December, due to ULM’s own COVID-19 conundrums.
Now, all conference schedules remaining have a rather extensive set of safety valves in the form of multiple bye weeks and open dates. But Virginia Tech/NC State almost certainly won’t be the first Power 5 contest that needs to be moved. And those schedules do have a tipping point, where there would theoretically be simply too many games to reschedule and too few open slots, the equivalent to a high-stakes game of musical chairs. We shall see.
Texas Tech playing it like the Wild COVID-19 West
While we’ve seen multiple programs pause practices for short stretches due to COVID-19 positives. Texas Tech is doing things a little differently. In that they aren’t stopping at all. This despite a whopping 21 positive tests emerging from the program (that doesn’t even get into contact tracing). In preseason camp, numbers like this may feel a little arbitrary. 21 positives, six positives, 10 positives, just numbers. Things will become very, very tangible in a few weeks, though. That’s when those numbers begin to translate to “X star player out two weeks due to COVID-19’ and ‘OMG wait no not X quarterback about to miss X game.”
The roster crunches we see at times and in places this fall might be rather significant. That’s why it’s key for coaches to not only be spending this preseason camp getting starters in tune, but also, more than ever, to be building competent depth. Competent depth may well be what determines who ends up thriving in the fall. So much as anybody can thrive in these conditions.
Bulldogs lose potential breakout wideout to knee injury
Georgia lost a star-in-the-making to a torn ACL, the program announced on Friday. That would be Dominick Blaylock, a true sophomore who would have been target numero uno for QB Jamie Newman. UGA has the predictable bushel of offensive talent even without Blaylock -- RB Zamir White is apparently crushing it in camp-- but it hurts nonetheless. Especially for Blaylock, himself, who has now suffered two torn ACLs in the span of a little over half-a-year (he also tore his ACL against LSU in the SEC title game back in December). We expect Georgia to be able to weather this one, simply because they have that kind of depth.
Hype frosh back at South Carolina out for the year
South Carolina lost a potential star of its own due to a knee injury, with RB MarShawn Lloyd struck down for the count after tearing his ACL in practice. Unlike Blaylock, who at least was able to turn in a show-me freshman campaign, Lloyd is lost for the year before taking a single in-game snap with the Gamecocks. He signed with the program as a much-heralded four-star recruit over the winter. It’s always seemingly one step forward, one step back for a South Carolina offense which has largely struggled to find itself under HC Will Muschamp.
COVID-19 testing reveals heart condition in TCU's Duggan
Also down and out, TCU QB Max Duggan. The dual-threat sophomore revealed that a childhood heart condition was discovered in the midst of COVID-19 testing. It’s not immediately clear when the quarterback will be able to return to action. That this condition came to light due to the increased focus on health in the program makes one wonder whether we’ll leave our pandemic nightmare (it will happen, eventually) with teams keeping a tighter focus on player health. If there’s any light to draw from the darkness, it might be in the changes that stick after the volcanic ash stops falling.
Keytaon Thompson, still down on his luck at UVA
Global pandemic or not, coaches are beginning to announce starting quarterbacks as if the universe had not spun out of control. Virginia HC Bronco Mendenhall and staff took the plunge with redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong at the end of the week. Armstrong comes on stage after a hot act in Bryce Perkins, who led the Cavaliers to nine wins last season. Mendenhall has already thrown out the name “Taysom Hill” when speaking on Armstrong’s game and upside.
Left in the dust, again, is Keytaon Thompson, who bounced on Mississippi State after being beat out by Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens last summer, only to land with UVA...and once more fail to win out on an open starting job. Maybe Thompson transfers again, maybe he sticks with Virginia. He’ll still have two years eligibility remaining in 2021 -- eligibility clocks are about to get super-wonky due to the NCAA’s decision to essentially freeze eligibility for the fall -- but Armstrong will have three.
Cue up the sad piano track from the old INCREDIBLE HULK television show as Keytaon walks the lonely road of broken recruiting dreams.
Trey Lance to play in random standalone October showcase
While potentially draft-bound players from conferences that postponed are essentially going to be going into the evaluation process with an empty year for evaluators, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance will receive a chance to at least put something down. That’s because NDSU -- despite having its season postponed -- will be playing one game this fall, a sort of showcase for Lance. That’ll come against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3. We don’t imagine that contest will have much of an impact, either way, on Lance’s actual stock -- if he was going to be a top-10 pick before, that’s not going to change based on one game -- but it’ll be nice to see him strut his stuff regardless.
Huskies get one over on Trojans
Washington might not be playing football this fall, but they orchestrated a blow on a Pac-12 rival this week nonetheless. Over the winter, USC signed four-star TE Jack Yary to the fold. But that didn’t last for long. Yary asked for, and subsequently received, a release from his financial aid agreement with the university. That opened him up to move to another program. And into his proverbial DM’s slid the Huskies. The big-bodied tight end (255 pounds!) is an interesting prospect, as he could eventually end up sliding to the offensive line depending on how he maintains his weight. If he can keep himself in check, he makes for a potential tank of a tight end.
Huskers sneak into Hawkeyes' backyard for star tight end
And one more tight end note to close out our week’s storylines. This one comes in the form of a cruel spurning of the home state school from four-star Thomas Fidone. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native was deciding between Iowa and Nebraska. He chose the Huskers. Which, ouch ouch ouch, Hawkeyes. Even Iowa’s pedigree when it comes to developing tight ends for the NFL couldn’t save the day. Fidone makes for a monster commitment for the folks in Lincoln, a potentially punishing offensive weapon coming to a system designed to feed offensive standouts. Of course, we’ve yet to see Huskers HC Scott Frost put together everything at Nebraska. Last season was an out-and-out disappointment. But we still have faith in Frost’s talent and ability to build a high-powered attack. It’s just a matter of patience. Fidone should be viewed as a crucial future piece for the program.