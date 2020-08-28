CFB Storylines of the Week

Trouble in the Big Ten

It’s not been the best of times for the Big Ten conference this week. While the Pac-12 has largely avoided real controversy over its own decision to postpone the fall season, not so with its Midwestern brethren. The week saw the parents of multiple players -- led by the father of star Ohio State CB Shaun Wade -- protest in front of conference offices in Chicago, in a scene that felt somewhat unreal due to the fact that the offices themselves were not open due to the ongoing pandemic.

Those protests were just a overture for the big shebang, an actual lawsuit against the Big Ten on behalf of eight players, asserting that the season’s postponement potentially cost football players future money (either from the NFL or from NIL opportunities) and that if the decision came without a vote, it could be made void due to the conference going against its own governing rules.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been insistent in the fact that the decision to postpone was made on sound grounds and after extensive conversation. Which, not exactly the same thing as a vote. Warren has also made clear that the conference will not revisit the postponement. And probably for fair reason. Liability concerns would be overwhelming with a reversal. You can’t shut down your conference for health reasons and then back up on that decision two weeks later, when nothing has changed on the ground.

Let the scheduling machinations commence

And speaking of the situation on the ground, conference schedule-makers are probably going to be sweating over the next few weeks. Games are now beginning to get pushed back due to regional COVID-19 hotspots. Most notably a matchup between Virginia Tech and NC State scheduled for Sept. 12 has been moved to Sept. 26, due to the fact that the NC State campus is currently a hotbed of disease after multiple clusters of the dread virus were discovered. Troy and Louisiana-Monroe have also moved what would have been a Sept. 5 matchup a full three months back, to December, due to ULM’s own COVID-19 conundrums.

Now, all conference schedules remaining have a rather extensive set of safety valves in the form of multiple bye weeks and open dates. But Virginia Tech/NC State almost certainly won’t be the first Power 5 contest that needs to be moved. And those schedules do have a tipping point, where there would theoretically be simply too many games to reschedule and too few open slots, the equivalent to a high-stakes game of musical chairs. We shall see.

Texas Tech playing it like the Wild COVID-19 West

While we’ve seen multiple programs pause practices for short stretches due to COVID-19 positives. Texas Tech is doing things a little differently. In that they aren’t stopping at all. This despite a whopping 21 positive tests emerging from the program (that doesn’t even get into contact tracing). In preseason camp, numbers like this may feel a little arbitrary. 21 positives, six positives, 10 positives, just numbers. Things will become very, very tangible in a few weeks, though. That’s when those numbers begin to translate to “X star player out two weeks due to COVID-19’ and ‘OMG wait no not X quarterback about to miss X game.”

The roster crunches we see at times and in places this fall might be rather significant. That’s why it’s key for coaches to not only be spending this preseason camp getting starters in tune, but also, more than ever, to be building competent depth. Competent depth may well be what determines who ends up thriving in the fall. So much as anybody can thrive in these conditions.

Bulldogs lose potential breakout wideout to knee injury

Georgia lost a star-in-the-making to a torn ACL, the program announced on Friday. That would be Dominick Blaylock, a true sophomore who would have been target numero uno for QB Jamie Newman. UGA has the predictable bushel of offensive talent even without Blaylock -- RB Zamir White is apparently crushing it in camp-- but it hurts nonetheless. Especially for Blaylock, himself, who has now suffered two torn ACLs in the span of a little over half-a-year (he also tore his ACL against LSU in the SEC title game back in December). We expect Georgia to be able to weather this one, simply because they have that kind of depth.

