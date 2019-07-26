CFB Storylines of the Week

Happy media days season! While bloated and occasionally absurd, your author loves them. Not only do they mark the final stretch of days before the start of preseason camps, they fill in many holes in the fabric of college football news -- we’re largely in the dark from the close of spring practice up until media days. So what’s cooking in the Pac-12 this week?

- Multiple Pac-12 coaches -- including Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, Colorado’s Mel Tucker and UCLA’s Chip Kelly -- are in favor of implementing a few 10 AM MST/9 AM PST kickoffs. While we think #Pac12AfterDark is something of a college football institution, drawing together the West Coast faction of fans for weird games and healthy social media camaraderie, we understand the impetus, here, as the Pac-12 could desperately use a little positive exposure. A player like Justin Herbert, for instance, could greatly benefit from a few day games as he launches not only his Heisman campaign, but also his final season before hitting the NFL Draft. #Pac12AfterBrunch has its own nice ring to it.

- David Shaw said that there is “no way” that the Playoff does not ultimately expand to eight teams. He has been of this opinion ever since the Playoff’s birth earlier this decade. It’s endlessly frustrating that the NCAA has not just ripped the bandaid off for expansion to this juncture. Even the idea of calling a four-team field a Playoff is somewhat silly -- you’re starting in the semifinal round. And breaking out to eight teams would have all sorts of fun ripples. Even if you think that No. 8 team, say UCF, has no chance at winning the whole kit/kaboodle, there would be enough upsets, we believe, that the complexion of the two title finalists would change.

As awesome a matchup as Alabama v. Clemson would be in perpetuity.

- Shaw had plenty more to say on a number of other topics. Perhaps this author’s favorite was when asked about the perception of the Pac-12. Shaw leapt at the opportunity to come to his conference’s defense, calling out a few people along the way.

Said Shaw, “The people that know football know how deep and how difficult this conference is. The people that only want to look in two spots, in the SEC and the Big Ten footprint, you can't win them over anyway because they're not paying attention to the scope of college football.”

We can’t really argue that -- we have seen it tangibly play out with Christian McCaffrey’s shoulda-been Heisman year, when it became clear as the weather chilled that people just weren’t watching McCaffrey’s magisterial charge at the record books. In a world where Northwestern and Pitt are making conference title games with average-at-best squads, it’s hard to call the Pac-12 a smoking crater.

- One major change, which will help with appearances if nothing else: The Pac-12 Championship Game is heading to Las Vegas, far, far from the vacant lots of Santa Clara. Awaiting completion of the Raiders’ new stadium, the conference will try out this Sin City experiment in 2020 and 2021.

That Utah-Washington bout in a half-filled Santa Clara stadium last winter didn’t just look bad -- it was outright embarrassing. And your author is an unabashed fan of both squads. Had that game been played in Vegas, it still would have been a defensive slog. But at it least it would have given us a few fountain and light shows.

- Bolstering our optimism in the Pac-12’s ability to burnish its national brand, the football itself, especially in the North Division, should be dynamite. The media was all kinds of split on division champ there, ultimately siding with Oregon, who drew 17 first-place votes. Runner-up was Washington, who drew...17 first-place votes. The Ducks eeked out a one-point win (190-189) to take the split preseason prognostication by the feathers on their chinny chin chins.

Matters were less nip/tuck in the South, where Utah cruised with 33-of-35 first-place votes over runner-up USC.

- UCLA HC Chip Kelly said that he would play football games at 6:00 AM if he could. We don’t know if we could take that kind of action that early -- it’s already weird when the NFL has its London games -- but 9:00 AM PST? Yeah, that’s doable.

We’ll die on the hill of #Pac12AfterDark, though. Those games unite us all in a wind-down from the rapid-fire of Game Day. We need #Pac12AfterDark.

- Shifting from the Pac-12 for a moment, let’s travel to Bowling Green, currently in the midst of a mini-crisis with August camp rapidly approaching. See, the problem is that the Falcons are kind of running out of quarterbacks. Jarret Doege was the big domino to fall, several months ago, transferring to West Virginia. Then Bryce Veasley was confirmed to be hitting the transfer portal this week.

That left the team with one eligible quarterback.

Our congrats to Grant Loy, who has had to do literally nothing over the past few months while ascending to the top of a depth chart that contains no depth. Bowling Green did add Darius Wade this week. He spent the last season riding the bench at Delaware after beginning his college career at Boston College. None of this is encouraging.

- We have been keeping a close eye on which SEC schools are taking advantage of the conference’s new “sure, alcohol for the general stadium goers, whatever works for you” policy during the offseason. Texas A&M and South Carolina will be offering libations, and they’ll be joined on that front by LSU. Fuddy duddies Alabama, Auburn and Georgia are holding off for the time being.

- Kentucky was already looking thin on the defensive side -- particularly the secondary -- due to a number of draft defections from the likes of Lonnie Johnson and Mike Edwards. They are down another one, now, with junior S Davonte Robinson announced out for the fall campaign due to a torn right quadriceps.

The Wildcats were one of the fun surprise teams a year ago, with Josh Allen’s brilliance serving as the guiding light for one of the best defensive units in the country. The stark reality is that Allen’s loss matters less than what has been vacated in the secondary. Six of the defensive backs that helped give time in coverage for Allen to break through and work his magic last season will not be on the field in a month’s time.

- Justin Herbert appeared at Pac-12 Media Days, which meant the guaranteed question of why he returned to Oregon for his senior year. Herbert did not offer much beyond the boilerplate “[t]here was way more pulling me back than leading me out.” Herbert’s draft stock and standing due to that decision have been discussed at length, but we’ll look at it from the strict college football angle. Imagine if Herbert actually HAD declared.

Then, suddenly, Oregon is no longer a top-10 team or borderline Playoff contender. That would shift the conference heavily toward Washington, at least in the North, while simultaneously tamping down a bit of the excitement for the conference as a whole. Make no mistake, Herbert’s return to school helps the Pac-12 immeasurably. It could potentially lift the prospects of the entire conference.

We need that Oregon-Washington matchup on Oct. 19 to be one which just means more.

- David Shaw, back again, this time talking recruiting. Specifically, the recruiting of middle school players. That would be a no-go for Shaw, who called the practice “unhealthy.” Opposing him on this would be Oregon HC Mario Cristobal, who basically said, “Well somebody else is going to do it if you don’t.”

Your author leans more Shaw on this one, but, same breath, we understand the pragmatic bent of Cristobal’s comments. We would posit that the idea, itself, of offering a scholarship to an eighth-grader is inherently silly and inconsequential. You are so far out that the odds of that offer sticking and holding are realistically remote.

Quick Hitters

Kent State DB Qwuantrezz Knight has been granted immediate eligibility after transferring from Maryland...former MTSU QB Brent Stockstill is already dipping his toe into the coaching waters ala his father, taking an off-field role on staff with FAU...Wanna feel old? Former Notre Dame and Florida QB Malik Zaire is joining the CBS college football team at the age of 24...Wyoming WR C.J. Johnson has retired due to a knee injury...USC T Austin Jackson is expected for August camp after donating bone marrow to his sister, Autumn, earlier this month...Florida CB Marco Wilson (knee) is also expected for August camp...Washington HC Chris Petersen referred to the transfer portal as the gate to "free agency," joining the ranks of coaches who seem to only have a passing idea of what the transfer portal is and what it will be...Nebraska RB Maurice Washington's next court appearance in his "revenge porn" case -- tbh, no story makes your author more uncomfortable to write about! -- is set for Sept. 4, after the start of the season...Former Notre Dame WR Kevin Stepherson transferred to Jacksonville State...UNC has sold out its allotment of season tickets, the power of Mack Brown...Cal QB Brandon McIlwain will not play football this fall, instead opting to focus on baseball